Audi Q8 'marries elegance and practicality', but it comes at a price

21 September 2019 3:25 PM
by
Tags:
Audi SUV
#CarTalk
Audi Q8
luxury SUV
Naresh Maharaj
'Large and in-charge' - Motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj rates Audi's new luxury SUV offering.

Audi describes its Q8 SUV as the new face of the Q family.

Motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj sums it up as "large and in charge".

It's almost 5m long, 2m wide and 1.7m tall.

Naresh Maharaj, Motoring journalist

Maharaj says these measurements contain a marriage of elegance and practicality.

It brings together the best of both worlds - the elegance of a 4-door luxury coupé and the practicality of a large SUV.

Naresh Maharaj, Motoring journalist

The generous interior, state-of-the-art operating and suspension technologies as well as intelligent driver systems make the Audi Q8 an ideal companion for both business and pleasure, bearing in mind this is the top brand in the Audi stable.

Naresh Maharaj, Motoring journalist

Driving the vehicle makes you feel like a million dollars he says, which explains the price tag of R1,388,000.

For more information on the Audi Q8, take a listen:


