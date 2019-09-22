Rhino anti-poaching campaigns: Where is the money going?
On World Rhino Day, conservationist Tim Neary joins 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane to examine the history of anti-poaching efforts in South Africa, home to nearly 80% of the globe's population.
In 2018, with 769 poaching incidents recorded, figures showed a decline for the fourth year running. But according to Save the Rhino, this could be attributed either to the effectiveness of anti-poaching operations or to poachers experiencing greater difficulty locating their prey with significantly fewer rhinos surviving in the wild.
RELATED: Could lifting the ban on rhino horn trade in SA curb poaching?
In August, the Department of Environmental Affairs announced that 318 animals had been poached in the first six months of 2019.
Neary says looking at the latest figures, the most concerning is that the rhino population is in a negative growth in terms of extrapolating future growth from the number of females killed.
He'd like to see Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy come up with a clear plan.
I'd like to see minister Creecy come out and say this is the programme we're undertaking.Tim Neary, Nature conservationist
RELATED: Young SA environmentalist raises R250 000 to create rhino poaching awareness
Neary acknowledges the value of anti-poaching campaigns, but says combating the problem boils down to effective policing
With the onus seemingly on non-governmental and private organisations to lead the anti-poaching fight however, are the "billions of Rand" raised being used effectively?
First of all, look at how many cents in the Rand is disappearing into the actual projects? What is actually having to be bought with that money and then what is the achievement?Tim Neary, Nature conservationist
I think the achievement in a case like this is not the reducing of the numbers of rhino poached - my belief is that the achievement would be to turn around and say we had X number of rhino poached, we knew that there were seven organisations and we've got five of them in jail.Tim Neary, Nature conservationist
To this date we still haven't put away any of the kingpins. They are still either out on bail, out on appeal, whatever - but we aren't able to seemingly infiltrate the kingpins.Tim Neary, Nature conservationist
In response to a caller from Midrand who questions the commitment of the state, Neary agrees that it doesn't seem to have the political will or resources to effectively combat rhino poaching.
South Africa talks well, but we don't deliver.Tim Neary, Nature conservationist
We've never cleared perlemoen poaching. Are we ever going to clear rhino poaching?Tim Neary, Nature conservationist
To listen to the conversation with Neary, click on the link below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Rhino anti-poaching campaigns: Where is the money going?
More from Local
Heritage: 'A paradox of beauty and burden'
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says heritage is different to legacy, which is what we go forward and DO with our heritage.Read More
Co-working spaces attracting big and small businesses to Cape Town
CCID chairperson Rob Kane says increase in co-working facilities shows city is offering companies more and more value.Read More
'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline'
Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips.Read More
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks'
Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around.Read More
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks
EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their most memorable Rugby World Cup moment is.Read More
Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season.Read More
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections
The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections.Read More
Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court
The Skukuza Regional Court will stay put - for now - and the justice ministry will decide if the court must be shut and relocated.Read More
AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling.Read More
Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended.Read More