The Rule of 72 - taking charge of your own investment
Those in the know say that with the Rule of 72 you can estimate the future value of your investments with "uncanny" reliability.
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse confirms that in a world of complicated financial calculations, it can indeed be a magic number for the layperson.
He says the Rule of 72 has two invaluable uses:
-
to estimate how much your money will be worth into the future
-
to understand how your purchasing power will diminish over time
For example, if I have an interest rate of 12% and I divide 12 into 72, the number is 6. What that represents is that it will 6 years for my money to double.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
RELATED: Understanding inflation with the Rule of 72
Roelofse says doing this calculation will focus your attention on how important the return on your investment is, instead of just thinking vaguely "oh, it looks like it's doing well".
So it's a question of taking charge of your investment yourself while taking into account your financial consultant's advice?
Sometimes I think we actually abdicate that real responsibility to our advisers.Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner
For more advice from Roelofse and the role of the Reserve Bank as the custodian of inflation in South Africa, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : The Rule of 72 - taking charge of your own investment
More from Business
How to best save and invest for your children
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids.Read More
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich
Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?
Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not.Read More
Old Mutual director will be first of many to resign, says Sikonathi Mantshantsha
The Daily Maverick financial journalist says the poor handling of the Peter Moyo saga will no doubt see more board directors quit.Read More
Fraudsters are getting professional, scamming consumers with ingenious methods
“It makes all of us a target to fraudsters,” warns Manie van Schalkwyk of the South African Fraud Prevention Service.Read More
'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'
Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it
South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology
Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager)
“What they’ve done for SA is incredible! You cannot put a rand value to it,” says Johnny Clegg’s former manager, Roddy Quin.Read More
'Government is going to hike personal income tax. There’s no doubt'
SA’s personal income tax burden is among the world’s 10 heaviest. It’s about to get even worse, warns economist Mike Schüssler.Read More