The Rule of 72 - taking charge of your own investment

Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
View all Sport
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers' Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries. 21 September 2019 11:25 AM
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections. 20 September 2019 5:53 PM
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning. 20 September 2019 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Heritage: 'A paradox of beauty and burden' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says heritage is different to legacy, which is what we go forward and DO with our heritage. 22 September 2019 3:50 PM
Co-working spaces attracting big and small businesses to Cape Town CCID chairperson Rob Kane says increase in co-working facilities shows city is offering companies more and more value. 22 September 2019 1:50 PM
Rhino anti-poaching campaigns: Where is the money going? On World Rhino Day, conservationist Tim Neary takes a hard look at South Africa's anti-poaching record. 22 September 2019 10:10 AM
View all Local
'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline' Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips. 21 September 2019 4:10 PM
Audi Q8 'marries elegance and practicality', but it comes at a price 'Large and in-charge' - Motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj rates Audi's new luxury SUV offering. 21 September 2019 3:25 PM
[WATCH] Guinness World Record holder creates salt portrait of 702 host Refiloe Percy Maimela's known as a salt artist, but last week he switched to the medium of coffee to set a new Guinness World Record. 21 September 2019 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Rule of 72 - taking charge of your own investment Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how the 'magic' number will help you focus on increasing your returns. 22 September 2019 11:33 AM
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 20 September 2019 2:01 PM
View all Business
The Rule of 72 - taking charge of your own investment

22 September 2019 11:33 AM
by
Tags:
Financial planning
Paul Roelofse
Rule of 72
investment returns
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how the 'magic' number will help you focus on increasing your returns.

Those in the know say that with the Rule of 72 you can estimate the future value of your investments with "uncanny" reliability.

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse confirms that in a world of complicated financial calculations, it can indeed be a magic number for the layperson.

He says the Rule of 72 has two invaluable uses:

  • to estimate how much your money will be worth into the future

  • to understand how your purchasing power will diminish over time

For example, if I have an interest rate of 12% and I divide 12 into 72, the number is 6. What that represents is that it will 6 years for my money to double.

Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

RELATED: Understanding inflation with the Rule of 72

Roelofse says doing this calculation will focus your attention on how important the return on your investment is, instead of just thinking vaguely "oh, it looks like it's doing well".

So it's a question of taking charge of your investment yourself while taking into account your financial consultant's advice?

Sometimes I think we actually abdicate that real responsibility to our advisers.

Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

For more advice from Roelofse and the role of the Reserve Bank as the custodian of inflation in South Africa, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : The Rule of 72 - taking charge of your own investment


More from Business

How to best save and invest for your children

20 September 2019 3:08 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids.

Read More arrow_forward

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich

20 September 2019 2:01 PM

Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?

20 September 2019 1:19 PM

Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not.

Read More arrow_forward

Old Mutual director will be first of many to resign, says Sikonathi Mantshantsha

20 September 2019 1:13 PM

The Daily Maverick financial journalist says the poor handling of the Peter Moyo saga will no doubt see more board directors quit.

Read More arrow_forward

Fraudsters are getting professional, scamming consumers with ingenious methods

20 September 2019 12:06 PM

“It makes all of us a target to fraudsters,” warns Manie van Schalkwyk of the South African Fraud Prevention Service.

Read More arrow_forward

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

20 September 2019 11:08 AM

Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

19 September 2019 2:26 PM

South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology

19 September 2019 11:57 AM

Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager)

19 September 2019 10:41 AM

“What they’ve done for SA is incredible! You cannot put a rand value to it,” says Johnny Clegg’s former manager, Roddy Quin.

Read More arrow_forward

'Government is going to hike personal income tax. There’s no doubt'

19 September 2019 9:56 AM

SA’s personal income tax burden is among the world’s 10 heaviest. It’s about to get even worse, warns economist Mike Schüssler.

Read More arrow_forward

