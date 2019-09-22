Big-screen adaption of Downton Abbey beats Stallone and Pitt at US box office
The much-anticipated return by the Crawley family on the big screen is sure to be a highlight for any Downton Abbey fan.
The movie version of the classic British TV series has been a runaway hit at the US box office, expected to rake in $31m this weekend. This puts it way ahead of the latest vehicles for Hollywood stars Sylvester Stallone and Brad Pitt - Rambo: Last Blood is expected to bring $18–19m and Pitt's Ad Astra a similar figure.
But will it convert any Downton doubters or complete newbies?
Managing editor and film critic at City Press, Gayle Edmunds says the film really is one for the fans.
If you haven't seen it up until the end of the TV series, you are going to be lost... It's an ode for the fans and not for anyone who's never seen Downton Abby and wants a cheat sheet.Gayle Edmunds, Managing editor and film critic - City Press
Edmunds says the film is beautifully made, the costumes exquisite, and Maggie Smith as the dowager countess, as hilariously sharp-tongued as ever.
British acting stalwart Imelda Staunton also joins the cast as a lady-in-waiting to Queen Mary, wife of King George V. It's the royals' visit to Downton that drives the plot.
Everyone is in uproar, upstairs and downstairs, as the King and Queen come to visit.Gayle Edmunds, Managing editor and film critic - City Press
They send their own valets and their own staff, which causes Mrs Patmore in the kitchen a great deal of anxiety. She wants to cook for the King and all sorts of fun and games.Gayle Edmunds, Managing editor and film critic - City Press
For more on Downton Abbey, the movie, take a listen:
More from Entertainment
The River's Emmy nomination 'testament to quality of African storytelling'
Phathutshedzo Makwarela on the process of creating a top-class show as first-time producers and the 'shell shock' of Emmy news.Read More
Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 September 2019
John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including the latest offering from best-selling author Margaret Atwood.Read More
Digging up the secrets of Cape Town’s hidden treasure
Discover the real story of Bo-Kaap… a colourful story that will surprise you in many ways!Read More
I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager)
“What they’ve done for SA is incredible! You cannot put a rand value to it,” says Johnny Clegg’s former manager, Roddy Quin.Read More
A delightful homage to the history of musicals at Theatre on the Bay
Co-creator of A Night at the Musicals, Le Gateau Chocolat says musicals have been the soundtrack to so many of our lives.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner
The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'.Read More
[WATCH] I have to push my own boundaries - Jesse Clegg on music and US collabs
Singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg has been working and touring in the US and says it's given him a new perspective on his own music.Read More
Here's how your favourite TV shows get picked to go to air
Neale Dennet from ITV Choice explains how your favorite shows make it from the production house to your TV screen.Read More
Rich Mnisi is redefining the fashion world and says there's so much more to come
The award-winning designer talks about his career highlights, his inspiration and what he has to offer the creative industry.Read More