Heritage: 'A paradox of beauty and burden'
What does Heritage Day meant to you? For many South Africans it provides an opportunity to celebrate a diverse range of beliefs and traditions. Some will enjoy Tuesday as national "braai" day, which in turn will irk others.
But in the context of our country's history, can this heritage also be seen as cumbersome baggage?
On Weekend Breakfast, Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane about the human need to connect with the past.
Jiyane says we are creatures of interpretation and continuity, and heritage presents a paradox - holding both beauty and burden.
We are bound to meaning, we are constantly seeking to understand what we're about.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
She refers to the effort "architect of apartheid" Hendrik Verwoerd put into constructing a specific ideology which citizens then lived by.
Jiyane believes in a process of reflection to ensure that we don't repeat history, but break imprisoning barriers and move beyond them.
Nothing is enscripted, nothing is engraved. So it is possible for us to not only live what our forebears have lived, but to ask yourself, why does this make sense or why did it make sense then? Does it still make sense today to believe and act on the same basis?Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
Ask, what does my current reality make of me to be able to move forward?Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
Jiyane says this is why she likes to make a distinction between heritage and legacy.
She sees heritage as what we are bequeathed and legacy as what we do with that heritage we received.
It's important for us that we not only recognise our heritage but it's to ask ourselves what is the legacy that I want to create.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical psychologist
Listen to the insightful conversation below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Heritage: 'A paradox of beauty and burden'
More from Local
Co-working spaces attracting big and small businesses to Cape Town
CCID chairperson Rob Kane says increase in co-working facilities shows city is offering companies more and more value.Read More
Rhino anti-poaching campaigns: Where is the money going?
On World Rhino Day, conservationist Tim Neary takes a hard look at South Africa's anti-poaching record.Read More
'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline'
Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips.Read More
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks'
Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around.Read More
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks
EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their most memorable Rugby World Cup moment is.Read More
Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season.Read More
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections
The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections.Read More
Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court
The Skukuza Regional Court will stay put - for now - and the justice ministry will decide if the court must be shut and relocated.Read More
AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling.Read More
Over 230 firefighters suspended by City of Joburg
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque gives reasons why the servicemen were suspended.Read More