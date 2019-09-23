[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory
Early this year, the statue of legendary Simonstown canine Justice Nuisance was vandalised, his cap and collar stolen.
Just Nuisance, a Great Dane, is believed to have been born in 1937 and lived in Simon's Town in the Cape with his owner Benjamin Chaney, and became an integral part of the naval community, the only dog to ever be enlisted in the Royal Navy.
A statue was erected in Jubilee Square in Simon's Town to commemorate his life.
RELATED: R5000 reward for info or return of Simon's Town's Just Nuisance statue parts
South African dog food brand JOCK decided to step in and help restore the sculpture.
Creative Director at Rokkitboy Creative Labs Stephan van Wyk explains how renowned local sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar.
It will be unveiled on Tuesday, Heritage Day, at Jubilee Square in Simonstown and is open to the public to attend.
Take a listen to the interview below:
Watch the video of how Jean Doyle recreated the missing collar and cap with no original moulds below:
More from Local
Heritage: 'A paradox of beauty and burden'
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says heritage is different to legacy, which is what we go forward and DO with our heritage.Read More
Co-working spaces attracting big and small businesses to Cape Town
CCID chairperson Rob Kane says increase in co-working facilities shows city is offering companies more and more value.Read More
Rhino anti-poaching campaigns: Where is the money going?
On World Rhino Day, conservationist Tim Neary takes a hard look at South Africa's anti-poaching record.Read More
'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline'
Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips.Read More
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks'
Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around.Read More
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks
EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their most memorable Rugby World Cup moment is.Read More
Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season.Read More
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections
The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections.Read More
Justice department halts uprooting of Skukuza ‘poaching’ court
The Skukuza Regional Court will stay put - for now - and the justice ministry will decide if the court must be shut and relocated.Read More
AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid-era flag hate speech ruling
The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Luzuko Koti says they are not surprised by the ruling.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline'
Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips.Read More
Audi Q8 'marries elegance and practicality', but it comes at a price
'Large and in-charge' - Motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj rates Audi's new luxury SUV offering.Read More
[WATCH] Guinness World Record holder creates salt portrait of 702 host Refiloe
Percy Maimela's known as a salt artist, but last week he switched to the medium of coffee to set a new Guinness World Record.Read More
Enjoy your braai with healthy, heart-smart options
Jan Braai weighs in on the braai edition of 'Cooking from the Heart', launched in time for Heritage Day.Read More
How to best save and invest for your children
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids.Read More
4 things you should never say if you want to get rich
Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?
Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not.Read More
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more
South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike.Read More
Here's how to secure all-expenses-paid trip to Antarctica this summer
You could secure a berth on the Sansa and make your way to Antarctica, leaving Cape Town in December.Read More
'It's OK to have hope' - Facebook group #ImStaying celebrates SA's potential
The Facebook group, titled #ImStaying, started off with uplifting messages and is now connecting local initiatives with investors.Read More