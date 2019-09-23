Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory

23 September 2019
by
Rokkitboy Creative Labs' Stephan van Wyk explains how sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar.

Early this year, the statue of legendary Simonstown canine Justice Nuisance was vandalised, his cap and collar stolen.

Just Nuisance, a Great Dane, is believed to have been born in 1937 and lived in Simon's Town in the Cape with his owner Benjamin Chaney, and became an integral part of the naval community, the only dog to ever be enlisted in the Royal Navy.

A statue was erected in Jubilee Square in Simon's Town to commemorate his life.

RELATED: R5000 reward for info or return of Simon's Town's Just Nuisance statue parts

South African dog food brand JOCK decided to step in and help restore the sculpture.

Creative Director at Rokkitboy Creative Labs Stephan van Wyk explains how renowned local sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar.

It will be unveiled on Tuesday, Heritage Day, at Jubilee Square in Simonstown and is open to the public to attend.

Take a listen to the interview below:

Watch the video of how Jean Doyle recreated the missing collar and cap with no original moulds below:

Glany Saldanha [CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)]

