Ou Kaapse Weg bakkie crash leaves 10 dead in Western Cape weekend road carnage
A construction vehicle lost control and overturned several times on the Ou Kaapse Weg in Steenberg on Saturday morning killing ten people and injuring the other passengers.
The Western Cape community safety department is looking for the driver of the bakkie that was involved in the accident.
Western Cape community safety chief director Kenny Africa says in total they lost 23 lives on the road over the weekend.
9 Men killed in bakkie rollover on Ou Kaapse Weg in early hours of the morning https://t.co/LTrA0EJ4px #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/GBrJ2OW6kf— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) September 21, 2019
On Saturday morning around 1am, a driver with a bakkie fully loaded with 23 people lost control and ten people lost their lives.Kenny Africa, Chief director - Community Safety at Western Cape Province
We lost fourteen passengers, five pedestrians and four drives on our roads this weekend.Kenny Africa, Chief director - Community Safety at Western Cape Province
He says one of the problems they have in the province is that traffic officials do not work 24 hours.
The main problem is that all of our traffic officials need to render 24 hours services out there. Most of the accidents happen between 10pm and 6am.Kenny Africa, Chief director - Community Safety at Western Cape Province
