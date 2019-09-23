Why was Bo-Kaap allowed to remain despite apartheid Group Areas Act?
The Bo-Kaap that sits in the centre of Cape Town's CBD always seemed an anomaly during the years of apartheid.
A new podcast series from Eyewitness News investigates the history of the iconic area.
The series unravels a number of myths and tries to determine the future of this close-knit community and famous, old family businesses in the area.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Haji Mohamed Dawjee about there three-part podcast series written and produced by Dawjee and Rebecca Davis.
One of the question that was really the driving force behind this podcast was: why during the apartheid times when there was the Group Areas Act and a lot of people were moved, why was Bo-Kaap allowed to stay.Haji Mohamed Dawjee, Author
RELATED: Digging up the secrets of Cape Town’s hidden treasure
It is a place of colour and right in the middle of the city and it didn't make sense to me why the apartheid government let it remain.Haji Mohamed Dawjee, Author
The most shocking finding was that Bo-Kaap wasn't just Cape Malay Muslim people which is what we know it as, before then it was racially diverse.Haji Mohamed Dawjee, Author
A new podcast series from Eyewitness News investigates the history of the iconic area lined with brightly painted houses on cobbled streets, unravel a number of myths and tries to determine the future of this close-knit community and famous, old family businesses in the area. The Story of Bo-Kaap is a three-part podcast series written and produced by Haji Mohamed Dawjee and Rebecca Davis. Subscribe so that you don't miss out on the series, here.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Ou Kaapse Weg bakkie crash leaves 10 dead in Western Cape weekend road carnage
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says 23 died on W Cape roads this weekend, and most accidents happen between 10pm and 6am.Read More
[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory
Rokkitboy Creative Labs' Stephan van Wyk explains how sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar.Read More
Heritage: 'A paradox of beauty and burden'
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says heritage is different to legacy, which is what we go forward and DO with our heritage.Read More
Co-working spaces attracting big and small businesses to Cape Town
CCID chairperson Rob Kane says increase in co-working facilities shows city is offering companies more and more value.Read More
Rhino anti-poaching campaigns: Where is the money going?
On World Rhino Day, conservationist Tim Neary takes a hard look at South Africa's anti-poaching record.Read More
'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline'
Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips.Read More
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks'
Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around.Read More
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks
EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their most memorable Rugby World Cup moment is.Read More
Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season.Read More
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections
The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections.Read More