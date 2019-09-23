Why was Bo-Kaap allowed to remain despite apartheid Group Areas Act?

The Bo-Kaap that sits in the centre of Cape Town's CBD always seemed an anomaly during the years of apartheid.

A new podcast series from Eyewitness News investigates the history of the iconic area.

The series unravels a number of myths and tries to determine the future of this close-knit community and famous, old family businesses in the area.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Haji Mohamed Dawjee about there three-part podcast series written and produced by Dawjee and Rebecca Davis.

One of the question that was really the driving force behind this podcast was: why during the apartheid times when there was the Group Areas Act and a lot of people were moved, why was Bo-Kaap allowed to stay. Haji Mohamed Dawjee, Author

It is a place of colour and right in the middle of the city and it didn't make sense to me why the apartheid government let it remain. Haji Mohamed Dawjee, Author

The most shocking finding was that Bo-Kaap wasn't just Cape Malay Muslim people which is what we know it as, before then it was racially diverse. Haji Mohamed Dawjee, Author

