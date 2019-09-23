Ancestry DNA testing now available in Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
An idea to get our beaches and amenities cleaned up
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suzanne Ackerman-Berman - Director of Transformation at Pick n Pay
Fourie Truter
Today at 10:45
Salt River Heritage Society showcases their rich history
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yusuf Lalkhen
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance: insurance claims and impact of crime stats
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaheed Peters - Independent Financial Advisor
Today at 11:32
Education Feature: Student creates edible straw
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leila Siljeur - Chemical engineering student at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:45
Taste Test - seeking Cape Town's best boerewors
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 13:33
The Food & Drink Feature: EatOut feature & My Vegetarian Braai
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adele Maartens - author and chef at My Vegetarian Braai (cookbook)
Katy Rose - social media and digital content specialist at Food24.Com
City of Cape Town Response on Total Shutdown Protest
Total Shutdown Protest
Open Line: Overloading cars, bakkies and the law
The Emerging Economies
Fulbrighters drive change in South Africa
Senseless Survey: Is there a need for a sarcasm font?
Genetics Testing
The World View - A change to climate change
Joburg Mayor on the irregular sale of land to Cedar Park
The Africa Report
The World View - A change to climate change
Monday Motivation: Follow your own journey
The story of Bo-Kaap
SA prisons are overcrowded by 37%
Holiday road death toll climbs to 23 on Sunday
The Political Desk
Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory
Susanna Kennedy : Self Love
What adopting a white baby taught one black family Heritage Day Show special
Sundowners with Gushwell Brooks
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
View all Sport
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers' Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries. 21 September 2019 11:25 AM
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections. 20 September 2019 5:53 PM
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning. 20 September 2019 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Why was Bo-Kaap allowed to remain despite apartheid Group Areas Act? In a new podcast series, author Haji Mohamed Dawjee tries to unravel why the apartheid government did not move the community. 23 September 2019 9:12 AM
Ou Kaapse Weg bakkie crash leaves 10 dead in Western Cape weekend road carnage Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says 23 died on W Cape roads this weekend, and most accidents happen between 10pm and 6am. 23 September 2019 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory Rokkitboy Creative Labs' Stephan van Wyk explains how sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar. 23 September 2019 7:17 AM
View all Local
Why Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution Companies that can design simple user interfaces – and create large networks – will dominate this emergent industry. 23 September 2019 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory Rokkitboy Creative Labs' Stephan van Wyk explains how sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar. 23 September 2019 7:17 AM
'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline' Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips. 21 September 2019 4:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution Companies that can design simple user interfaces – and create large networks – will dominate this emergent industry. 23 September 2019 10:00 AM
The Rule of 72 - taking charge of your own investment Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how the 'magic' number will help you focus on increasing your returns. 22 September 2019 11:33 AM
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Ancestry DNA testing now available in Cape Town

23 September 2019 10:26 AM
by
Tags:
DNA
DNA ancestry testing
dna testing
The new DNA testing company says it has the most comprehensive ancestry test in Africa.

Ancestry DNA testing is now available in South Africa.

A new Cape Town-based company Be Happy to Be You says it has the most comprehensive ancestry test in Africa.

Dr Desiree Petersen says they are using hundreds of thousands of DNA markers to conduct the test.

The sample processing and ancestry analysis is performed at the Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research (CPGR) laboratory in Cape Town.

The reason we are calling it the comprehensive ancestry testing in Africa is that we specifically want to focus on better capturing of the genetic diversity within our Southern Africa population.

Dr Desiree Petersen, Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research

We are using hundreds of thousands of genetic markers to compare your DNA to that of the worldwide population to determine your ancestry.

Dr Desiree Petersen, Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research

Petersen says the analysis of how you relate to these populations is represented as percentages in a report generated uniquely for you.

Listen to the full interview below...


23 September 2019 10:26 AM
by
Tags:
DNA
DNA ancestry testing
dna testing

More from Lifestyle

Why Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution

23 September 2019 10:00 AM

Companies that can design simple user interfaces – and create large networks – will dominate this emergent industry.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory

23 September 2019 7:17 AM

Rokkitboy Creative Labs' Stephan van Wyk explains how sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar.

Read More arrow_forward

'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline'

21 September 2019 4:10 PM

Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips.

Read More arrow_forward

Audi Q8 'marries elegance and practicality', but it comes at a price

21 September 2019 3:25 PM

'Large and in-charge' - Motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj rates Audi's new luxury SUV offering.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Guinness World Record holder creates salt portrait of 702 host Refiloe

21 September 2019 2:02 PM

Percy Maimela's known as a salt artist, but last week he switched to the medium of coffee to set a new Guinness World Record.

Read More arrow_forward

Enjoy your braai with healthy, heart-smart options

21 September 2019 12:50 PM

Jan Braai weighs in on the braai edition of 'Cooking from the Heart', launched in time for Heritage Day.

Read More arrow_forward

How to best save and invest for your children

20 September 2019 3:08 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids.

Read More arrow_forward

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich

20 September 2019 2:01 PM

Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?

20 September 2019 1:19 PM

Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not.

Read More arrow_forward

US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more

20 September 2019 12:43 PM

South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

Business Local Politics

South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!

Sport

[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Night at the Musicals
The Movies
UK Report
What's On:
'The River' receives International Emmy nomination
20 Sep 2019
Springboks vs All Blacks preview
Bail proceedings resume in Amy -Lee de Jager case
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora
NPA KZN refuses to prosecute in Zuma poison allegations

EWN Highlights

Seven children killed in Nairobi classroom collapse

23 September 2019 10:21 AM

CoJ: No water for Sandton Gautrain Station until R8m bill paid

23 September 2019 10:11 AM

WC ANC claims 'hidden hand' sabotaging Vearey's bid to be provincial top cop

23 September 2019 9:37 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA