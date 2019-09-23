Ancestry DNA testing now available in Cape Town
Ancestry DNA testing is now available in South Africa.
A new Cape Town-based company Be Happy to Be You says it has the most comprehensive ancestry test in Africa.
Dr Desiree Petersen says they are using hundreds of thousands of DNA markers to conduct the test.
The sample processing and ancestry analysis is performed at the Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research (CPGR) laboratory in Cape Town.
The reason we are calling it the comprehensive ancestry testing in Africa is that we specifically want to focus on better capturing of the genetic diversity within our Southern Africa population.Dr Desiree Petersen, Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research
We are using hundreds of thousands of genetic markers to compare your DNA to that of the worldwide population to determine your ancestry.Dr Desiree Petersen, Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research
Petersen says the analysis of how you relate to these populations is represented as percentages in a report generated uniquely for you.
Listen to the full interview below...
