Heritage society on a mission to document and showcase Salt River's rich history
The Salt River Heritage Society wants to preserve the history of the charming and evolving suburb.
Salt River was once the industrial hub of Cape Town, with a booming textile and clothing industry.
As more development take place in the area, the rich history and character of the neighbourhood is being archived and showcased by the heritage society.
The society's Yusuf Lalkhen says the history of the peoples, institutions and clubs that emanated from the suburb are all being put on record.
To mark Heritage Day this Tuesday, the organisation will host an event mapping the history of Salt River, as far back as the 1500s.
He says they've filmed the untold stories and memories of the elderly members of Salt History. They've also collected 50 unidentified photographs which will be on display.
The event will include discussions on genealogy, photography, video-making, writing and other forms of story telling.
Like all heritage societies, we're looking at people, places, traditions, recording memories and strengthening community cohesion.Yusuf Lalkhen, Coordinator of The Salt River Heritage Society
This is not going to be a once-off event,but rather a programme of activities that is going to run over 12 months from one Heritage Day to the next.Yusuf Lalkhen, Coordinator of The Salt River Heritage Society
The event will start at 13h30 at the Community House in Salt River. See the Facebook event page for more info.
Listen to the engaging discussion for more detail:
More from Local
Shutdown planned for Cape Town on Wednesday: 'None of our demands have been met'
The Total Shutdown movement will stage a commemorative protest and claims that nothing has changed since its shutdown last year.Read More
Why was Bo-Kaap allowed to remain despite apartheid Group Areas Act?
In a new podcast series, author Haji Mohamed Dawjee tries to unravel why the apartheid government did not move the community.Read More
Ou Kaapse Weg bakkie crash leaves 10 dead in Western Cape weekend road carnage
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says 23 died on W Cape roads this weekend, and most accidents happen between 10pm and 6am.Read More
[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory
Rokkitboy Creative Labs' Stephan van Wyk explains how sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar.Read More
Heritage: 'A paradox of beauty and burden'
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says heritage is different to legacy, which is what we go forward and DO with our heritage.Read More
Co-working spaces attracting big and small businesses to Cape Town
CCID chairperson Rob Kane says increase in co-working facilities shows city is offering companies more and more value.Read More
Rhino anti-poaching campaigns: Where is the money going?
On World Rhino Day, conservationist Tim Neary takes a hard look at South Africa's anti-poaching record.Read More
'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline'
Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips.Read More
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks'
Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around.Read More
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks
EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their most memorable Rugby World Cup moment is.Read More