Heritage society on a mission to document and showcase Salt River's rich history

Today at 13:33
The Food & Drink Feature: EatOut feature & My Vegetarian Braai
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adele Maartens - author and chef at My Vegetarian Braai (cookbook)
Katy Rose - social media and digital content specialist at Food24.Com
Today at 14:07
Advice - Legal Talk: “A better place to work" aims to decrease sexual harassment in the workplace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anli Bezuidenhout - Senior Associate in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Anli Bezuidenhout
Today at 14:50
INCYMI:
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in South Africa for royal tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petrus Botha
Today at 15:50
How ADHD meds might alter boys' brains
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brendan Belsham - Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist. Author of "Whats the fuss about ADHD"
Today at 16:20
What the issue with Vaping?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pamela Naidoo - CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation
Today at 16:55
Bob's Bagel Cafe getting ready for the royal visit tomorrow in Kalk Bay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Pollard - owner
Tomorrow at 06:41
Your blood pressure levels matter
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr. Fundile Nyathi - CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Peter Moyo axing from Old Mutual, 2nd letter of dismissal
#LottoStar: Francis would've walked away with R7500 in total had he placed his bet!
It is at times like these when one realizes that adulting is expensive!
#GuessWhat: Last week, the 947 Breakfast Club got a 6-minute-long WhatsApp voice note by mistake and this is what they did with it!
#WhatsYourStatus: 23 September 2019!
The classic or not party was a night to remember!
#AskTheClub: 80s ballad for karaoke has to be the one picked by Thembekile!
Family Matters- the rise of the Sober Curious Movement
Family Matters- The rise of the Sober Curious Movement
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem
Education Feature: Student creates edible straw
Technology And Society With Aki
Open Line
Personal Finance: insurance claims and impact of crime
Technobyte
Matthew Mole drops new single and music video
Is there a place for Heritage and cultural practises in our deeply patriarchal society in 2019?
Salt River Heritage Society showcases their rich history
Uncovering the Myths of the Bo-Kaap
PHFAT reveals a new side to himself with new music
Heritage society on a mission to document and showcase Salt River's rich history

23 September 2019 11:57 AM
by
Tags:
Salt River
History
Salt River Heritage Society
All year long, the Salt River Heritage Society aims to document the history, heritage and developments of the area.

The Salt River Heritage Society wants to preserve the history of the charming and evolving suburb.

Salt River was once the industrial hub of Cape Town, with a booming textile and clothing industry.

As more development take place in the area, the rich history and character of the neighbourhood is being archived and showcased by the heritage society.

The society's Yusuf Lalkhen says the history of the peoples, institutions and clubs that emanated from the suburb are all being put on record.

To mark Heritage Day this Tuesday, the organisation will host an event mapping the history of Salt River, as far back as the 1500s.

He says they've filmed the untold stories and memories of the elderly members of Salt History. They've also collected 50 unidentified photographs which will be on display.

The event will include discussions on genealogy, photography, video-making, writing and other forms of story telling.

Like all heritage societies, we're looking at people, places, traditions, recording memories and strengthening community cohesion.

Yusuf Lalkhen, Coordinator of The Salt River Heritage Society

This is not going to be a once-off event,but rather a programme of activities that is going to run over 12 months from one Heritage Day to the next.

Yusuf Lalkhen, Coordinator of The Salt River Heritage Society

The event will start at 13h30 at the Community House in Salt River. See the Facebook event page for more info.

Listen to the engaging discussion for more detail:


