Heritage society on a mission to document and showcase Salt River's rich history

The Salt River Heritage Society wants to preserve the history of the charming and evolving suburb.

Salt River was once the industrial hub of Cape Town, with a booming textile and clothing industry.

As more development take place in the area, the rich history and character of the neighbourhood is being archived and showcased by the heritage society.

The society's Yusuf Lalkhen says the history of the peoples, institutions and clubs that emanated from the suburb are all being put on record.

To mark Heritage Day this Tuesday, the organisation will host an event mapping the history of Salt River, as far back as the 1500s.

He says they've filmed the untold stories and memories of the elderly members of Salt History. They've also collected 50 unidentified photographs which will be on display.

The event will include discussions on genealogy, photography, video-making, writing and other forms of story telling.

Like all heritage societies, we're looking at people, places, traditions, recording memories and strengthening community cohesion. Yusuf Lalkhen, Coordinator of The Salt River Heritage Society

This is not going to be a once-off event,but rather a programme of activities that is going to run over 12 months from one Heritage Day to the next. Yusuf Lalkhen, Coordinator of The Salt River Heritage Society

The event will start at 13h30 at the Community House in Salt River. See the Facebook event page for more info.

Listen to the engaging discussion for more detail: