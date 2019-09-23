These top chefs all agree, Boulevard Vleismark has the best wors in Cape Town!
Boulevard Vleismark in Goodwood has the best boerewors in town, according to a panel of professional foodies.
CapeTalk was on the hunt for the best boerewors in the Mother City and enlisted the help of listeners and top chefs for a special taste test.
WATCH: Luke Dale-Roberts tucks into his first-ever Cape gatsby from Golden Dish
The judging panel included Tsogo Sun chefs Masibulele Xulashe, Juan Neethling and Lindsay Venn; CapeTalk listeners Graham Burton and Marvin Le Roux; as well as celeb chef and restaurateur Pete Goffe-Wood.
With the help of listeners, we narrow down the finalists to three butcheries: Monte Vista Meat Market, Bouelavard Vleismark and Son of a Butcher in Sea Point.
Read: Restaurants need to cut it with the pompous menu-speak, says Pete Goffe-Wood
So what does it take for boerewors to be a cut above the rest?
Boulevard Vleismark's Esme Smit says their secret boerewors recipe has been handed down through generations.
Chef Lindsay Venn says boerewors needs the perfect combination of spices and the fat content.
Meanwhile, chef Pete Goffe-Wood says the true test of boerewors is how it tastes when its raw. He adds that, legally, the wors must be 90%meat and 10% additives.
According to Goffe-Wood, colour, texture and fat are all important criteria when assessing the quality of delicious boerewors.
It's actually a healthier sausage than people think.. and it's quite strictly controlled.Chef Pete Goffe-Wood
We have a better idea of the quality of the wors when we taste it before it's cooked.Chef Pete Goffe-Wood
Undercooked boerewors is a matter of taste...Chef Pete Goffe-Wood
The worst thing you can ever do is poke it with a fork.Chef Pete Goffe-Wood
Listen to learn more about what makes great wors:
