Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution - Absa CIB

Latest World
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike. 20 September 2019 12:43 PM
What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks? Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump. 19 September 2019 6:07 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters' Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections. 23 September 2019 1:52 PM
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion. 23 September 2019 12:35 PM
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers' Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries. 21 September 2019 11:25 AM
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando's is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice "Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
Court may sentence Cape Town mayor over fining homeless people - lawyer Lucien Lewin, the lawyer representing seven homeless people fined by the City explains the contempt of court application. 26 September 2019 8:40 AM
Can robots distinguish between right and wrong? Can machines be thought of as being morally responsible for their actions, in the same way humans are. 25 September 2019 6:19 PM
[LISTEN] Why 'gendered' products might not be as ridiculous as they seem A new study claims using products which are overtly masculine or feminine increases your desirability to the opposite sex. 25 September 2019 5:30 PM
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis. 23 September 2019 2:30 PM
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it… Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story. 23 September 2019 1:48 PM
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That's a huge problem Your advisor's "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 23 September 2019 12:25 PM
'I'm a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth' Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.). 23 September 2019 3:43 PM
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis. 23 September 2019 2:30 PM
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it… Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story. 23 September 2019 1:48 PM
Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution - Absa CIB

23 September 2019 10:00 AM
by
Banking
Africa
Absa
Bank
FinTech companies
payment
cash
mobile payments
Fintech
money transfer service
Money Transfer
electronic payment
electronic payments
moving money
digital payment
digital payments
mobile payment
Companies that design simple user interfaces – and create large networks – will dominate this emergent industry, says Absa CIB.

Moving money between neighbouring African countries using traditional payment systems often requires sending it around the planet.

It is an absurdity that new, tech-driven solutions intend to avoid.

These solutions are easier to use and more efficient than traditional systems, but challenges remain.

Payment solutions must be flexible, and they can’t operate like current systems that require beneficiaries to carry some of the cost.

Cheapness by itself won’t drive adoption either. Consumers will embrace a slightly more expensive yet transparent process faster than one that is inexpensive, yet obscure or slow.

Balancing these factors is crucial.

Sending money should be as simple as pressing a couple of buttons and seeing the funds in the beneficiary’s account almost instantly.

(Also, read: "How to make it easy for Africans to move money")

Mobile money outlet in Uganda. (Wikimedia Commons)

Network effects

Besides a simple user-interface, ease-of-use also relates to the size of the network the payment-solution is plugged into.

There’s no point in having a simple process if only a few people in a few places can use it.

Zimbabwe – and its estimated three million citizens living in South Africa - presents an example of the potential complexities of the challenge.

Cash is scarce in Zimbabwe and, as a result, the country has adopted mobile and digital payments. However, workers trying to send money home still rely on the beneficiary’s access to cash wherever they receive payment.

What is needed is the ability to transfer funds that a beneficiary can spend digitally in Zimbabwe’s shops and with its service providers.

The challenges are not technological

The technology required to underpin fast, transparent and cost-effective mobile payments infrastructure exists. The real challenge is one of design and effective network-building so millions can use it across the continent’s 54 countries.

The companies that end up dominating will be those that manage to form alliances and connections between financial institutions, governments, outlets and telecoms firms.

Traditional banks with pre-funded accounts are best placed to drive initial adoption, despite the promise of fintech disruptors.

A new dawn for payments in Africa and the world

Progress has been rapid. A new age of payments infrastructure is about to dawn across the Continent.

Africa is not the only place with patchwork, archaic and inefficient cross- and intra-border payments infrastructure.

The continent’s advanced telecoms infrastructure and lack of traditional banking services make it the ideal proving ground for systems that could end up transforming the entire world.

Those that get it right now will gain a critical advantage in this up-and-coming industry.

This article is brought to you by Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Old Mutual: Unhappy how Peter Moyo case playing out in court of public opinion

26 September 2019 9:47 AM

Old Mutual's Tabby Tsengiwe explains how axed CEO was refused entry into Old Mutual's offices for the third time.

I'm not the 'ex' CEO of Old Mutual! – Peter Moyo

26 September 2019 9:10 AM

"It’s not theatrics," Moyo tells Bruce Whitfield. "The court found against Old Mutual. I must be reinstated. So, I’m not ‘ex’!”

Moyo and Old Mutual should discuss 'compensation package' - Business Day journo

25 September 2019 4:13 PM

Both sides appear to be digging in their heels in the battle between Old Mutual and its on-again, off-again CEO Peter Moyo.

South Africa’s pet economy (not kidding!) is booming

25 September 2019 2:45 PM

There are places in Johannesburg that charge R2500 to throw a party for your pet, says Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends).

Peter Moyo pitches for work. Old Mutual refuses him entry for the 3rd time

25 September 2019 12:49 PM

On Monday, the High Court deferred judgment on whether OM was in contempt of court. Clement Manyathela interviews Tabby Tsengiwe.

Pick n Pay rolls out reusable bags with a lifetime guarantee at R4 each

25 September 2019 11:45 AM

"We’re doing it [getting rid of plastic] right across the business," says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman of Pick n Pay.

Thomas Cook collapse: British repatriation will cost more than bail-out would've

25 September 2019 11:45 AM

The BBC reports that an investigation has been launched after British travel company Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy Monday.

Almost 10,000 banking jobs will be lost this year alone, says union

25 September 2019 11:02 AM

Banking union Sasbo plans to stage a nationwide protest on Friday which the industry hopes to stop with a court interdict.

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

25 September 2019 10:23 AM

Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)

How to make it easy for Africans to move money (by Absa CIB)

25 September 2019 9:43 AM

Patchy payment systems hinder development. However, the future of moving money looks bright and "frictionless".

Africa has royals too - here's some interesting facts about its three monarchies

23 September 2019 5:34 PM

Forget the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, what do you know about Africa's very own monarchies? JJ Cornish gives us the lowdown.

Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'

21 September 2019 11:25 AM

Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries.

Robert Mugabe's body won't be burried any time soon, family confirms

14 September 2019 10:35 AM

Heads of state will bid him farewell at an official funeral service at the National Sports grounds in the capital Harare.

'A lot of people don't know how rich Burundi is when it comes to music'

13 September 2019 11:03 AM

702's Richard Nwamba weighs in on the musical heritage of the landlocked east-central African country.

Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy

13 September 2019 8:36 AM

ZimFacts head Cris Chinaka weighs in on the impact of the former Zimbabwean president on the country and its people.

Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body

12 September 2019 5:36 PM

EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.

Mugabe's family rejects government's funeral plans in favour of private burial

12 September 2019 4:54 PM

The family of the ex-Zimbabwean leader has opposed the state's plan to bury him at the national monument for liberation heroes.

'Still no clarity on where Robert Mugabe will be buried'

12 September 2019 7:55 AM

The former Zimbabwe president died at a Singapore hospital last week and his body arrived on Wednesday in Harare.

Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare

11 September 2019 4:26 PM

Robert Mugabe died at a Singapore hospital last week. He led Zimbabwe for almost four decades until he was toppled in November 2017.

Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports

11 September 2019 1:57 PM

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to be buried this weekend, but EWN reports that the location remains unclear.

[LISTEN] Why 'gendered' products might not be as ridiculous as they seem

25 September 2019 5:30 PM

A new study claims using products which are overtly masculine or feminine increases your desirability to the opposite sex.

The smaller the better? Business builds on tiny living movement in SA

25 September 2019 5:07 PM

The movement has hit South Africa thanks to Wanderlust Co, a new manufacturing company that builds custom tiny houses.

Author of 'The Talking Cure' describes the transformative power of psychotherapy

25 September 2019 2:06 PM

In the book, Dr Jacqui Winship and her co-author share the important lessons they've learnt from years of practising psychotherapy.

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

25 September 2019 10:23 AM

Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)

'Road-tripping in Africa just needs an adventurous spirit and some patience'

25 September 2019 7:26 AM

Johan Badenhorst, producer of Voetspore says travelling through Africa is not as complicated as some may think.

Why checking your blood pressure is more important than you may think

24 September 2019 9:18 AM

Dr. Fundile Nyathi says primary hypertension can lead to many health complications if it is not detected early on.

'Encouraging' results link ADHD meds to increase in white matter in boys' brains

23 September 2019 6:08 PM

A study has found that common ADHD medication may affect the part of the brain responsible for learning and communication.

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

23 September 2019 3:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.).

Got a serious complaint? Here's the best way to get your email read

23 September 2019 2:58 PM

Here are the distinct characteristics of an email that no one can ignore.

Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

23 September 2019 2:30 PM

Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University

19

19 September 2019 12:23 PM

Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century.

3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily)

17 September 2019 10:33 AM

Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling

2 September 2019 6:31 PM

Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.

Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy

27 August 2019 8:50 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment.

Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…

27 August 2019 8:22 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits).

Dead men tell no tales – Adriaan Basson (author of 'Blessed by Bosasa')

26 August 2019 8:51 PM

Gavin Watson knew a lot. But now the story that shook SA and the ANC to its core will never be complete, says Adriaan Basson.

[FROM THE ARCHIVES] ‘It could be the end of Bell Pottinger’ - Lord Timothy Bell

26 August 2019 5:46 PM

Lord Tim Bell has died. Listen to this fascinating 2017 interview of Bell by Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

'Nobody can now claim to be exonerated by the Seriti commission'

21 August 2019 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David Lewis (Corruption Watch) and arms deal activist Terry Crawford-Browne.

CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'

20 August 2019 8:35 PM

There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.

