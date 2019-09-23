Why Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:08
The Converversation Australia to moderate climate change deniers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Misha Ketchell - Editor and Executive Director: The Conversation, Australia and New Zealand
Ivo Vegter - Columnist And Author at The Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
An idea to get our beaches and amenities cleaned up
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suzanne Ackerman-Berman - Director of Transformation at Pick n Pay
Today at 10:45
Salt River Heritage Society showcases their rich history
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yusuf Lalkhen
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance: insurance claims and impact of crime stats
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shaheed Peters - Independent Financial Advisor
Today at 11:32
Education Feature: Student creates edible straw
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leila Siljeur - Chemical engineering student at Stellenbosch University
Today at 11:45
Taste Test - seeking Cape Town's best boerewors
Today with Kieno Kammies
Open Line: Overloading cars, bakkies and the law
The Emerging Economies
Fulbrighters drive change in South Africa
Senseless Survey: Is there a need for a sarcasm font?
Genetics Testing
The World View - A change to climate change
Joburg Mayor on the irregular sale of land to Cedar Park
The Africa Report
The World View - A change to climate change
Monday Motivation: Follow your own journey
The story of Bo-Kaap
SA prisons are overcrowded by 37%
Holiday road death toll climbs to 23 on Sunday
The Political Desk
Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory
Susanna Kennedy : Self Love
What adopting a white baby taught one black family Heritage Day Show special
Sundowners with Gushwell Brooks
South Africans belt out the debate on corporal punishment
CHEP Heritage Day Walk
Up Next: The Xolani Gwala Show
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
View all Sport
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers' Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries. 21 September 2019 11:25 AM
Where's it going wrong for the DA? Opposition loses more votes in bi-elections The official opposition lost two municipal wards to the ANC and the Freedom Front Plus in local bi-elections. 20 September 2019 5:53 PM
MaNtuli 'vindicated' as NPA drops Zuma poisoning case The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has refused to prosecute anyone for the alleged poisoning. 20 September 2019 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Why was Bo-Kaap allowed to remain despite apartheid Group Areas Act? In a new podcast series, author Haji Mohamed Dawjee tries to unravel why the apartheid government did not move the community. 23 September 2019 9:12 AM
Ou Kaapse Weg bakkie crash leaves 10 dead in Western Cape weekend road carnage Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says 23 died on W Cape roads this weekend, and most accidents happen between 10pm and 6am. 23 September 2019 8:09 AM
[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory Rokkitboy Creative Labs' Stephan van Wyk explains how sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar. 23 September 2019 7:17 AM
View all Local
Why Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution Companies that can design simple user interfaces – and create large networks – will dominate this emergent industry. 23 September 2019 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory Rokkitboy Creative Labs' Stephan van Wyk explains how sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar. 23 September 2019 7:17 AM
'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline' Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips. 21 September 2019 4:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution Companies that can design simple user interfaces – and create large networks – will dominate this emergent industry. 23 September 2019 10:00 AM
The Rule of 72 - taking charge of your own investment Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how the 'magic' number will help you focus on increasing your returns. 22 September 2019 11:33 AM
How to best save and invest for your children Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids. 20 September 2019 3:08 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Africa
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Opinion

Why Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution

23 September 2019 10:00 AM
by
Tags:
Banking
Africa
Absa
Bank
FinTech companies
payment
cash
mobile payments
Fintech
money transfer service
Money Transfer
electronic payment
electronic payments
moving money
digital payment
digital payments
mobile payment
Companies that can design simple user interfaces – and create large networks – will dominate this emergent industry.
Mobile money outlet in Uganda. (Wikimedia Commons)

Moving money between neighbouring African countries using traditional payment systems often requires sending it around the planet.

It is an absurdity that new, tech-driven solutions intend to avoid.

These solutions are easier to use and more efficient than traditional systems, but challenges remain.

Payment solutions must be flexible, and they can’t operate like current systems that require beneficiaries to carry some of the cost.

Cheapness by itself won’t drive adoption either. Consumers will embrace a slightly more expensive yet transparent process faster than one that is inexpensive, yet obscure or slow.

Balancing these factors is crucial.

Sending money should be as simple as pressing a couple of buttons and seeing the funds in the beneficiary’s account almost instantly.

Network effects

Besides a simple user-interface, ease-of-use also relates to the size of the network the payment-solution is plugged into.

There’s no point in having a simple process if only a few people in a few places can use it.

Zimbabwe – and its estimated three million citizens living in South Africa - presents an example of the potential complexities of the challenge.

Cash is scarce in Zimbabwe and, as a result, the country has adopted mobile and digital payments. However, workers trying to send money home still rely on the beneficiary’s access to cash wherever they receive payment.

What is needed is the ability to transfer funds that a beneficiary can spend digitally in Zimbabwe’s shops and with its service providers.

The challenges are not technological

The technology required to underpin fast, transparent and cost-effective mobile payments infrastructure exists. The real challenge is one of design and effective network-building so millions can use it across the continent’s 54 countries.

The companies that end up dominating will be those that manage to form alliances and connections between financial institutions, governments, outlets and telecoms firms.

Traditional banks with pre-funded accounts are best placed to drive initial adoption, despite the promise of fintech disruptors.

A new dawn for payments in Africa and the world

Progress has been rapid. A new age of payments infrastructure is about to dawn across the Continent.

Africa is not the only place with patchwork, archaic and inefficient cross- and intra-border payments infrastructure.

The continent’s advanced telecoms infrastructure and lack of traditional banking services make it the ideal proving ground for systems that could end up transforming the entire world.

Those that get it right now will gain a critical advantage in this up-and-coming industry.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Why Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution


23 September 2019 10:00 AM
by
Tags:
Banking
Africa
Absa
Bank
FinTech companies
payment
cash
mobile payments
Fintech
money transfer service
Money Transfer
electronic payment
electronic payments
moving money
digital payment
digital payments
mobile payment

More from Business

The Rule of 72 - taking charge of your own investment

22 September 2019 11:33 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how the 'magic' number will help you focus on increasing your returns.

Read More arrow_forward

How to best save and invest for your children

20 September 2019 3:08 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids.

Read More arrow_forward

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich

20 September 2019 2:01 PM

Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?

20 September 2019 1:19 PM

Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not.

Read More arrow_forward

Old Mutual director will be first of many to resign, says Sikonathi Mantshantsha

20 September 2019 1:13 PM

The Daily Maverick financial journalist says the poor handling of the Peter Moyo saga will no doubt see more board directors quit.

Read More arrow_forward

Fraudsters are getting professional, scamming consumers with ingenious methods

20 September 2019 12:06 PM

“It makes all of us a target to fraudsters,” warns Manie van Schalkwyk of the South African Fraud Prevention Service.

Read More arrow_forward

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

20 September 2019 11:08 AM

Arabile Gumede interviews Stefaans Brummer, a journalist at the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car even if you don’t really have enough money for it

19 September 2019 2:26 PM

South Africans are increasingly buying cars they can’t afford using balloon payments, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

69% of credit card fraud victims are old and alienated by technology

19 September 2019 11:57 AM

Most people who fell prey to credit card fraud in the first three months of 2019 were old, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager)

19 September 2019 10:41 AM

“What they’ve done for SA is incredible! You cannot put a rand value to it,” says Johnny Clegg’s former manager, Roddy Quin.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'

21 September 2019 11:25 AM

Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries.

Read More arrow_forward

Robert Mugabe's body won't be burried any time soon, family confirms

14 September 2019 10:35 AM

Heads of state will bid him farewell at an official funeral service at the National Sports grounds in the capital Harare.

Read More arrow_forward

'A lot of people don't know how rich Burundi is when it comes to music'

13 September 2019 11:03 AM

702's Richard Nwamba weighs in on the musical heritage of the landlocked east-central African country.

Read More arrow_forward

Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy

13 September 2019 8:36 AM

ZimFacts head Cris Chinaka weighs in on the impact of the former Zimbabwean president on the country and its people.

Read More arrow_forward

Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body

12 September 2019 5:36 PM

EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.

Read More arrow_forward

Mugabe's family rejects government's funeral plans in favour of private burial

12 September 2019 4:54 PM

The family of the ex-Zimbabwean leader has opposed the state's plan to bury him at the national monument for liberation heroes.

Read More arrow_forward

'Still no clarity on where Robert Mugabe will be buried'

12 September 2019 7:55 AM

The former Zimbabwe president died at a Singapore hospital last week and his body arrived on Wednesday in Harare.

Read More arrow_forward

Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare

11 September 2019 4:26 PM

Robert Mugabe died at a Singapore hospital last week. He led Zimbabwe for almost four decades until he was toppled in November 2017.

Read More arrow_forward

Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports

11 September 2019 1:57 PM

Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to be buried this weekend, but EWN reports that the location remains unclear.

Read More arrow_forward

Fake videos linked to xenophobic unrest add fuel to the fire, warns Africa Check

9 September 2019 3:27 PM

Social media users are encouraged to think before they share old and misleading videos that could fuel tensions even further.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory

23 September 2019 7:17 AM

Rokkitboy Creative Labs' Stephan van Wyk explains how sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar.

Read More arrow_forward

'Meeting a child's basic needs drastically reduces the need to discipline'

21 September 2019 4:10 PM

Nikki Bush says the word 'punishment' needs to be replaced with the term 'management' and provides appropriate parenting tips.

Read More arrow_forward

Audi Q8 'marries elegance and practicality', but it comes at a price

21 September 2019 3:25 PM

'Large and in-charge' - Motoring journalist Naresh Maharaj rates Audi's new luxury SUV offering.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Guinness World Record holder creates salt portrait of 702 host Refiloe

21 September 2019 2:02 PM

Percy Maimela's known as a salt artist, but last week he switched to the medium of coffee to set a new Guinness World Record.

Read More arrow_forward

Enjoy your braai with healthy, heart-smart options

21 September 2019 12:50 PM

Jan Braai weighs in on the braai edition of 'Cooking from the Heart', launched in time for Heritage Day.

Read More arrow_forward

How to best save and invest for your children

20 September 2019 3:08 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram has advice for parents wanting to ensure an excellent education for their kids.

Read More arrow_forward

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich

20 September 2019 2:01 PM

Don’t ever say or, worse, believe any of these wealth-destroying platitudes, implores personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Read More arrow_forward

Why are you still paying an advisor when your investments are not growing?

20 September 2019 1:19 PM

Should you DIY? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram answers definitively, shares tips on telling if an advisor is good or not.

Read More arrow_forward

US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more

20 September 2019 12:43 PM

South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike.

Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to secure all-expenses-paid trip to Antarctica this summer

20 September 2019 7:27 AM

You could secure a berth on the Sansa and make your way to Antarctica, leaving Cape Town in December.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University

19 September 2019 12:23 PM

Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century.

Read More arrow_forward

3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily)

17 September 2019 10:33 AM

Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling

2 September 2019 6:31 PM

Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.

Read More arrow_forward

Tito Mboweni publishes evidence-based plan to fix structure of broken economy

27 August 2019 8:50 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Peter Attard Montalto (Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex) for comment.

Read More arrow_forward

Unsure where you stand on NHI? Experts slug it out in an emotional debate…

27 August 2019 8:22 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits).

Read More arrow_forward

Dead men tell no tales – Adriaan Basson (author of 'Blessed by Bosasa')

26 August 2019 8:51 PM

Gavin Watson knew a lot. But now the story that shook SA and the ANC to its core will never be complete, says Adriaan Basson.

Read More arrow_forward

[FROM THE ARCHIVES] ‘It could be the end of Bell Pottinger’ - Lord Timothy Bell

26 August 2019 5:46 PM

Lord Tim Bell has died. Listen to this fascinating 2017 interview of Bell by Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

'Nobody can now claim to be exonerated by the Seriti commission'

21 August 2019 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David Lewis (Corruption Watch) and arms deal activist Terry Crawford-Browne.

Read More arrow_forward

CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'

20 August 2019 8:35 PM

There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We have evidence that the EFF and Julius Malema took bribes for tenders'

Business Local Politics

South Africa v New Zealand – this is war!

Sport

[WATCH] 'Hugo, bel die polisie!' goes viral

Local

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Night at the Musicals
The Movies
UK Report
What's On:
'The River' receives International Emmy nomination
20 Sep 2019
Springboks vs All Blacks preview
Bail proceedings resume in Amy -Lee de Jager case
Minister Pandor meets members of the African Diaspora
NPA KZN refuses to prosecute in Zuma poison allegations

EWN Highlights

WC ANC claims 'hidden hand' sabotaging Vearey's bid to be provincial top cop

23 September 2019 9:37 AM

Surviving suspect in Isipingo robbery shootout to appear in court

23 September 2019 9:19 AM

Metrobus routes operational but Demawusa insists strike still on

23 September 2019 9:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA