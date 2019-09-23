Climate change: Searching for a balanced view

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Advice - Legal Talk: “A better place to work" aims to decrease sexual harassment in the workplace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anli Bezuidenhout - Senior Associate in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Anli Bezuidenhout
Today at 14:35
Secret Something competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
News focus: 5th annual recovery walk happens tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenny Chadwick - Organizer at Cape Town Recovery Walk
Today at 14:50
INCYMI: Hanover street/ District six Heritage Day celebrations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shahied Ajam
Today at 15:10
What is the latest on the Watson case?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Azarrah Karrim - Investigative reporter at News24
Today at 15:20
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in South Africa for royal tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petrus Botha
Today at 15:50
How ADHD meds might alter boys' brains
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brendan Belsham - Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist. Author of "Whats the fuss about ADHD"
Today at 16:10
Court to rule on transgender woman's right to express her gender in prison.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Pickstone-Taylor - Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at ...
Sanja Bornman
Today at 16:20
What the issue with Vaping?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pamela Naidoo - CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH NICOLA BRUNS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The royals are in town - where might you bump into them?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petrus Botha - EWN
Today at 17:20
UN Climate Action Summit 2019
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Michler - Author at Conservation Action Trust
Today at 17:46
Coconut Kelz on the royal visit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Coconut Kelz
Tomorrow at 06:41
Your blood pressure levels matter
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr. Fundile Nyathi - CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Tomorrow at 07:22
Open for calls
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist - UK Correspondent at The UK Report
Tomorrow at 08:21
Worker transport: What is an employer obligated to provide?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:43
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Wesangula - Journalist at Sunday Standard in Kenya
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view

23 September 2019 12:35 PM
by
Climate change
Climate
The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.

Climate change is a hotly debated topic with lots of noise on both extremes.

Editor and Executive Director of The Conversation, Australia and New Zealand Misha Ketchell and The Daily Mavericks columnist Ivo Vegter engage in a measured and insightful discussion about the important issues of the day affecting our planet.

The Conversation is a not-for-profit media outlet that uses content sourced from academics and researchers. It was started in Australia and their website was launched in March 2011, and has expanded into editions in the UK, USA, Africa, France, Canada, Indonesia and Spain.

Last week, The Conversation Australia took a decision to not allow its platform to be used by climate change denialists, going as far as removing their comments and locking their accounts.

But is this perhaps not a form of censorship - denying readers an opportunity to read alternate viewpoints and making an informed decision or forming a balanced opinion?

Take a listen to the discussion below:


