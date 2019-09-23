Climate change: Searching for a balanced view

Climate change is a hotly debated topic with lots of noise on both extremes.

Editor and Executive Director of The Conversation, Australia and New Zealand Misha Ketchell and The Daily Mavericks columnist Ivo Vegter engage in a measured and insightful discussion about the important issues of the day affecting our planet.

The Conversation is a not-for-profit media outlet that uses content sourced from academics and researchers. It was started in Australia and their website was launched in March 2011, and has expanded into editions in the UK, USA, Africa, France, Canada, Indonesia and Spain.

Last week, The Conversation Australia took a decision to not allow its platform to be used by climate change denialists, going as far as removing their comments and locking their accounts.

But is this perhaps not a form of censorship - denying readers an opportunity to read alternate viewpoints and making an informed decision or forming a balanced opinion?

Take a listen to the discussion below: