Today at 13:33
The Food & Drink Feature: EatOut feature & My Vegetarian Braai
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Adele Maartens - author and chef at My Vegetarian Braai (cookbook)
Katy Rose - social media and digital content specialist at Food24.Com
Today at 14:07
Advice - Legal Talk: "A better place to work" aims to decrease sexual harassment in the workplace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anli Bezuidenhout - Senior Associate in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Anli Bezuidenhout
Today at 14:50
INCYMI:
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in South Africa for royal tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petrus Botha
Today at 15:50
How ADHD meds might alter boys' brains
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brendan Belsham - Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist. Author of "Whats the fuss about ADHD"
Today at 16:20
What the issue with Vaping?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pamela Naidoo - CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation
#LottoStar: Francis would've walked away with R7500 in total had he placed his bet!
It is at times like these when one realizes that adulting is expensive!
#GuessWhat: Last week, the 947 Breakfast Club got a 6-minute-long WhatsApp voice note by mistake and this is what they did with it!
#WhatsYourStatus: 23 September 2019!
The classic or not party was a night to remember!
#AskTheClub: 80s ballad for karaoke has to be the one picked by Thembekile!
Family Matters- the rise of the Sober Curious Movement
Family Matters- The rise of the Sober Curious Movement
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem
Education Feature: Student creates edible straw
Technology And Society With Aki
Open Line
Personal Finance: insurance claims and impact of crime
Technobyte
Matthew Mole drops new single and music video
Is there a place for Heritage and cultural practises in our deeply patriarchal society in 2019?
Salt River Heritage Society showcases their rich history
Uncovering the Myths of the Bo-Kaap
PHFAT reveals a new side to himself with new music
An idea to get our beaches and amenities cleaned up
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That's a huge problem

23 September 2019 12:25 PM
by
Tags:
Warren Ingram
Retirement
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
Financial advisors
Commission
investing
investments
INVEST
personal finances
Personal Financial Advisor Warren Ingram
financial advice
financial advisor
retirement planning
personal financial advisor
personal finance advisor
personal finance expert
Your advisor's "free" advice will cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

I have a love-hate relationship with my industry. Great advisors do life-changing things… they meet vulnerable people… and get them to a place of safety. That vulnerability creates an enormous opportunity to take advantage of people. That's the worst side of the financial planning industry… The way you pay your advisor matters!

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Financial advisors typically earn a living in one of two ways:

  • Commission on products they sell

  • Billing clients for their time (e.g. at an hourly rate)

How you pay your advisor is vitally important, according to personal finance expert (Galileo Capital) Warren Ingram.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asked Ingram to explain why you should pay your advisor much in the same way you would pay, say, your doctor:

Their discussion focussed on:

  • Advisors pushing products

  • Advisors who push the "churning" of products

  • "Transactional" relationship with advisors vs long-term relationships

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

Research shows that more than two-thirds of clients are happy that their advisors are paid from a commission. Unfortunately, commissions are here to stay.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

An advisor that churns products should be banned from doing business.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

When you pay upfront you know with absolute certainty that the advice you receive is good for you.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor - Galileo Capital

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That's a huge problem


