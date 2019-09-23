'Old Mutual directors facing imprisonment over Moyo sacking'
Lawyers for former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo say the directors of the financial services firm are facing jail time if they fail to prove his being fired did not amount to contempt of court.
On Monday South Gauteng High Court granted Peter Moyo permission to introduce new evidence in his bid to have the company declared in contempt.
Moyo was fired in June after previously being suspended over an alleged conflict of interest.
Defence attorney Eric Mabuza says the new evidence includes Moyo's second letter of termination.
Old Mutual wanted to prevent that letter from being introduced, but the judge specifically mentioned that it should be introduced because it formed part of a continuous contempt.Eric Mabuza, Defence lawyer
As we speak, the directors of Old Mutual face imprisonment and have a case to answer as to why that second letter is not contempt.Eric Mabuza, Defence lawyer
