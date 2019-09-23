'Old Mutual directors facing imprisonment over Moyo sacking'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:07
Advice - Legal Talk: “A better place to work" aims to decrease sexual harassment in the workplace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anli Bezuidenhout - Senior Associate in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Anli Bezuidenhout
Today at 14:35
Secret Something competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
News focus: 5th annual recovery walk happens tomorrow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jenny Chadwick - Organizer at Cape Town Recovery Walk
Today at 14:50
INCYMI: Hanover street/ District six Heritage Day celebrations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shahied Ajam
Today at 15:10
What is the latest on the Watson case?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Azarrah Karrim - Investigative reporter at News24
Today at 15:20
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in South Africa for royal tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petrus Botha
Today at 15:50
How ADHD meds might alter boys' brains
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brendan Belsham - Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist. Author of "Whats the fuss about ADHD"
Today at 16:10
Court to rule on transgender woman's right to express her gender in prison.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Pickstone-Taylor - Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at ...
Sanja Bornman
Today at 16:20
What the issue with Vaping?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pamela Naidoo - CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation
Today at 16:33
WHATS TRENDING WITH NICOLA BRUNS
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The royals are in town - where might you bump into them?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petrus Botha - EWN
Today at 17:20
UN Climate Action Summit 2019
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Michler - Author at Conservation Action Trust
Today at 17:46
Coconut Kelz on the royal visit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Coconut Kelz
Tomorrow at 06:41
Your blood pressure levels matter
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr. Fundile Nyathi - CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Tomorrow at 07:22
Open for calls
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist - UK Correspondent at The UK Report
Tomorrow at 08:21
Worker transport: What is an employer obligated to provide?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:43
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Wesangula - Journalist at Sunday Standard in Kenya
'Old Mutual directors facing imprisonment over Moyo sacking'

23 September 2019 1:36 PM
by
Old Mutual
Peter Moyo
Old Mutual fires Peter Moyo
Old Mutual board
Moyo's' lawyer says court granted Moyo permission to introduce new evidence in his bid to have Old Mutual declared in contempt.

Lawyers for former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo say the directors of the financial services firm are facing jail time if they fail to prove his being fired did not amount to contempt of court.

On Monday South Gauteng High Court granted Peter Moyo permission to introduce new evidence in his bid to have the company declared in contempt.

Moyo was fired in June after previously being suspended over an alleged conflict of interest.

Defence attorney Eric Mabuza says the new evidence includes Moyo's second letter of termination.

Old Mutual wanted to prevent that letter from being introduced, but the judge specifically mentioned that it should be introduced because it formed part of a continuous contempt.

Eric Mabuza, Defence lawyer

As we speak, the directors of Old Mutual face imprisonment and have a case to answer as to why that second letter is not contempt.

Eric Mabuza, Defence lawyer

Listen to the full interview below:


'DUT does not have footage of Sandile Ndlovu's assault, students feeling unsafe'

23 September 2019 1:39 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the CCTV cameras at the Durban University of Technology are not working.

Read More arrow_forward

These top chefs all agree, Boulevard Vleismark has the best wors in Cape Town!

23 September 2019 1:31 PM

CapeTalk was on the hunt for the best boerewors in the Mother City. Thanks to a judging panel of top chefs, we've found it!

Read More arrow_forward

Heritage society on a mission to document and showcase Salt River's rich history

23 September 2019 11:57 AM

All year long, the Salt River Heritage Society aims to document the history, heritage and developments of the area.

Read More arrow_forward

Shutdown planned for Cape Town on Wednesday: 'None of our demands have been met'

23 September 2019 11:04 AM

The Total Shutdown movement will stage a commemorative protest and claims that nothing has changed since its shutdown last year.

Read More arrow_forward

Why was Bo-Kaap allowed to remain despite apartheid Group Areas Act?

23 September 2019 9:12 AM

In a new podcast series, author Haji Mohamed Dawjee tries to unravel why the apartheid government did not move the community.

Read More arrow_forward

Ou Kaapse Weg bakkie crash leaves 10 dead in Western Cape weekend road carnage

23 September 2019 8:09 AM

Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says 23 died on W Cape roads this weekend, and most accidents happen between 10pm and 6am.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory

23 September 2019 7:17 AM

Rokkitboy Creative Labs' Stephan van Wyk explains how sculptor Jean Doyle recreated his vandalised cap and collar.

Read More arrow_forward

Heritage: 'A paradox of beauty and burden'

22 September 2019 3:50 PM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says heritage is different to legacy, which is what we go forward and DO with our heritage.

Read More arrow_forward

Co-working spaces attracting big and small businesses to Cape Town

22 September 2019 1:50 PM

CCID chairperson Rob Kane says increase in co-working facilities shows city is offering companies more and more value.

Read More arrow_forward

Rhino anti-poaching campaigns: Where is the money going?

22 September 2019 10:10 AM

On World Rhino Day, conservationist Tim Neary takes a hard look at South Africa's anti-poaching record.

Read More arrow_forward

Shutdown planned for Cape Town on Wednesday: 'None of our demands have been met'

Local

Want to know your genetic heritage? Ancestry DNA testing available in Cape Town

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Simonstown's beloved legend Just Nuisance restored to former glory

Local Lifestyle

