'DUT does not have footage of Sandile Ndlovu's assault, students feeling unsafe'

Students at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) say they do not feel safe at the institution.

This follows the death of first-year industrial engineering student Sandile Ndlovu, who was stabbed in a lecture hall two weeks ago.

Eighteen-year-old Ndlovu died in hospital on Saturday morning after suffering extensive brain damage in the attack.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the students say access to the university is very easy.

Students are saying they do not feel safe at the university because there is an outsourced company which they feel is more focused on them having student cards than rather than controlling who goes out and comes in at the university. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They are saying access to the university is easily accessible and you can even negotiate your way in. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Duma says the university says it has CCTV cameras for surveillance.

But the majority of those CCTV cameras are not working and this has resulted in the assault of Sandile Ndlovu and the university does not have footage of the assault. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

