'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters'
Political journalist and writer Jan-Jan Joubert says the Democratic Alliance (DA) is not the only party losing voters and that the changing trend in votes signals that South Africans are frustrated with mainstream parties.
The DA's Federal Executive met at the weekend to reflect on a number of challenging issues including the by-elections which have taken place since the general elections, saying it is deeply concerned with the results.
The party continues to lose voters to the likes of the Freedom Front Plus and wards to the African National Congress (ANC).
Joubert says this is no surprise.
We have seen this trend now since April. In April there were two by-elections in Krugersdorp in Mogale City, where the DA lost about 20% of its support to the Freedom Front Plus and that has held through for the predominantly Afrikaans white areas in the North of the country.....Jan-Jan Joubert, Political journalist and writer
The ANC itself is struggling a bit, they almost lost a ward in Secunda to the EFF and they fared very poorly in the rural areas of the Western Cape in the eastern part of the province...Jan-Jan Joubert, Political journalist and writer
The parties that are really growing are the EFF and the Freedom Front....Jan-Jan Joubert, Political journalist and writer
It cannot be good for reconciliation, it cannot be good for the South African constitutional ideal but it happens because people are frustrated with the mainstream parties.Jan-Jan Joubert, Political journalist and writer
The DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters, like language issues, land, education issues and the likes.Jan-Jan Joubert, Political journalist and writer
