Fabulous drag duo pays homage to the classics in 'A Night at the Musicals'
British drag stars Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo are in Cape Town to perform their highly-acclaimed drag show A Night at the Musicals.
According to them, the show is about the universal nature of the musical theatre genre and its many iconic productions.
In the show, the pair turn much-loved musicals, such as Phantom of the Opera, Greece, Le Miserables and Annie, on their heads.
The duo believes that drag performance has moved more into the mainstream and is much more accessible than it was when they started out on the scene.
Le Gateau Chocolat says he was first exposed to cabaret performance while studying towards a law degree in Sussex, England.
On the other hand, Jonny Woo, says he "slipped into the drag scene" by accident while he was performing as a dancer in New York, USA.
All my best buddies were drag queens and strippers. The burlesque scene was new and it was the home where queer performers were trying stuff out.Jonny Woo
I was running around New York in a jockstrap, heels, with a smudge of make-up and a little fur throw. That's how it began, with toss of glitter and off we go.Jonny Woo
We aren't the immediate stereotype or projection of what you think drag should be. Part of our identity is the subveriosn of expectationLe Gateau Chocolat
It is the pair's first time in South Africa and they are very excited to explore the Mother City during their stay.
A Night at the Musicals will be showing at Theatre on The Bay in Camps Bay until 5 October.
Listen to the conversation On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
