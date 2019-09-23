Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it…
Legend has it that Bunny Chow originated in Kapitan's Vegetarian Eating House on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban.
Back in the bad old days, Kapitan’s “signature” dish was “penny bread and beans” - bean curry and a few slices of bread in a bowl.
Black customers weren’t allowed inside and without Styrofoam packages, the owner started selling quarter loaves of bread filled with curry.
That’s one theory; there are others.
Kapitan’s traded for 80 years but sadly closed in 2002.
For more detail, read “Bunny Chow 101”.
