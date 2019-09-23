What's the latest on the Gavin Watson case?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bosasa
Gavin Watson
watson
Former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was found dead behind the wheel of a car in Johannesburg on 26 August.

It's nearly a month since former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was found dead behind the wheel of a car in Johannesburg with R70 in his wallet and no cellphone.

RELATED: 'There are photos of Gavin Watson on the scene and his face is clearly visible'

Since then speculation has continued to mount around the possibility of foul play.

RELATED: His death left more questions than answers, Gavin Watson's nephew tells reporter

Last week it was revealed that a private pathologist had ruled out the possibility of suicide and suggested Watson was dead before the car he was driving crashed into a pillar on 26 August.

News24 investigative reporter Azarrah Karrim says when it comes to releasing details of the case, police are playing their cards very close to their chests.

There's very little coming out of their investigation.

Azarrah Karrim, Investigative reporter - News24

Echoing the sentiments of forensic investigator David Klatzo on the Kieno Kammies show last week, Karrim says the accounts of two supposed eyewitnesses also need to be looked at further.

We don't know if they're real. Some say they saw Watson's car at the side of the road with his hazards on, came back on to the road, sped up and crashed.

Azarrah Karrim, Investigative reporter - News24

RELATED: Forensic investigator pokes holes in Watson death probe

Much has been made of the absence of Watson's cellphone, which private investigators were able to track to locations in both Germiston and Bryanston.

There's no telling what happened to that phone. It could have been stolen, it could have been taken away from the scene...those cellphone records would be absolutely crucial.

Azarrah Karrim, Investigative reporter - News24

Listen to the full interview below:


Bosasa
Gavin Watson
watson

