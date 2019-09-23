Africa has royals too - here's some interesting facts about its three monarchies
The British royals may be grabbing headlines in South Africa, but they're not the only monarchy worth talking about.
Africa's last three monarchies are Morocco, Lesotho and Swaziland, explains EWN Correspondent JJ Cornish.
Two of the monarchies on the continent are absolute monarchies, where kings rule over the state with absolute political power.
eSwatini's absolute monarch King Mswati is strongly protected by his people, despite a poor economy and a high prevalence of HIV/Aids.
They maintain that any kind of criticism shows great disrepect for their king. This is the case both in Morocco and eSwatini.JJ Cornish, EWN Africa Corespondent
Although eSwatini is an independent country, it relies on aid from the South African government.
eSwatini relies very heavily on South Africa, both for jobs and with the assistance that they get.JJ Cornish, EWN Africa Corespondent
Moroccan King Mohammed VI, known by many as "M6", has a reputation for a range of human rights violations and is also an absolute monarch.
On the other hand, Lesotho is a constitutional monarchy ruled by King Letsie III whose powers are largely ceremonial, not absolute.
Africa was a place for many kings. But there are currently only the three ruling.JJ Cornish, EWN Africa Corespondent
Listen to EWN's Africa Corespondent share his insights:
More from Africa
Why Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution
Companies that can design simple user interfaces – and create large networks – will dominate this emergent industry.Read More
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers'
Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries.Read More
Robert Mugabe's body won't be burried any time soon, family confirms
Heads of state will bid him farewell at an official funeral service at the National Sports grounds in the capital Harare.Read More
'A lot of people don't know how rich Burundi is when it comes to music'
702's Richard Nwamba weighs in on the musical heritage of the landlocked east-central African country.Read More
Fact-checking Robert Mugabe's legacy
ZimFacts head Cris Chinaka weighs in on the impact of the former Zimbabwean president on the country and its people.Read More
Several people injured as Zimbabweans force their way to view Mugabe's body
EWN reporter Clement Manyathela says paramedics are attending to those who have been injured as a result of the stampede.Read More
Mugabe's family rejects government's funeral plans in favour of private burial
The family of the ex-Zimbabwean leader has opposed the state's plan to bury him at the national monument for liberation heroes.Read More
'Still no clarity on where Robert Mugabe will be buried'
The former Zimbabwe president died at a Singapore hospital last week and his body arrived on Wednesday in Harare.Read More
Robert Mugabe’s body arrives in Harare
Robert Mugabe died at a Singapore hospital last week. He led Zimbabwe for almost four decades until he was toppled in November 2017.Read More
Mugabe's family and Zim government at odds over burial place - reports
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is set to be buried this weekend, but EWN reports that the location remains unclear.Read More