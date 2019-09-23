Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Africa has royals too - here's some interesting facts about its three monarchies

23 September 2019 5:34 PM
by
Forget the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, what do you know about Africa's very own monarchies? JJ Cornish gives us the lowdown.

The British royals may be grabbing headlines in South Africa, but they're not the only monarchy worth talking about.

Africa's last three monarchies are Morocco, Lesotho and Swaziland, explains EWN Correspondent JJ Cornish.

Two of the monarchies on the continent are absolute monarchies, where kings rule over the state with absolute political power.

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets King Mswati III on 3 March. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter.

eSwatini's absolute monarch King Mswati is strongly protected by his people, despite a poor economy and a high prevalence of HIV/Aids.

They maintain that any kind of criticism shows great disrepect for their king. This is the case both in Morocco and eSwatini.

JJ Cornish, EWN Africa Corespondent

Although eSwatini is an independent country, it relies on aid from the South African government.

eSwatini relies very heavily on South Africa, both for jobs and with the assistance that they get.

JJ Cornish, EWN Africa Corespondent

Moroccan King Mohammed VI, known by many as "M6", has a reputation for a range of human rights violations and is also an absolute monarch.

On the other hand, Lesotho is a constitutional monarchy ruled by King Letsie III whose powers are largely ceremonial, not absolute.

Africa was a place for many kings. But there are currently only the three ruling.

JJ Cornish, EWN Africa Corespondent

Listen to EWN's Africa Corespondent share his insights:


20 Sep 2019

EWN Highlights

SA has shortfall of up to 400,000 nurses, says DA

23 September 2019 4:44 PM

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan show off dance moves during Nyanga visit

23 September 2019 4:32 PM

Court rules trans inmate Jade September be allowed to express her gender

23 September 2019 4:28 PM

