'Encouraging' results link ADHD meds to increase in white matter in boys' brains

A drug used to treat ADHD appears to alter parts of the brain of boys with the disorder, according to a new study.

Methylphenidate, which is found in popular ADHD medications such as Ritalin and Concerta, seems to increase white matter which is responsible for learning and communication.

Psychiatrist Dr Brendan Belsham says the findings are encouraging.

There's evidence that if you take a medication like this and you do have ADHD you can experience long-term benefits, including educational outcomes. Brendan Belsham, Child and adolescent psychiatrist/author of "What's the fuss about ADHD"

What the medicines seem to be doing is normalising pre-existing deficits that we know are found in the brains of kids with ADHD. Brendan Belsham, Child and adolescent psychiatrist/author of "What's the fuss about ADHD"

