Landmark ruling grants transgender prisoner right to identify as female

A transgender woman serving time in a Western Cape prison has won her legal battle to have declared as "discriminatory" her treatment by prison authorities.

Jade September took the Department of Justice and Correctional Services to court last November for denying her the right to express her gender while behind bars.

September is serving her sentence in a men's jail in Caledon.

On Monday the Western Cape High Court found the department had been unconstitutional and acted in a discriminatory manner against her.

Gender expert Dr Simon Pickstone says it's a landmark ruling.

It makes it clear that transgender people do have the right to dignity and respect, including in every different sphere of our society, including prison. Dr Simon Pickstone, Psychiatrist - Gender clinic at Red Cross Children's Hospital

Pickstone says September's concerns lay in the treatment by prison officials, not other inmates.

The discrimination actually came from the heads of centre who denied her the right to express herself. Dr Simon Pickstone, Psychiatrist - Gender clinic at Red Cross Children's Hospital

They forced her to cut her hair and took away her makeup and various bits and pieces that helped her express her gender identity while being in a male prison. Dr Simon Pickstone, Psychiatrist - Gender clinic at Red Cross Children's Hospital

Monday's ruling also included a direction for department officials to undertake gender sensitivity training.

