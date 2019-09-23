[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!

She's the country's leading authority on caucasity and recently released her first book titled Coconut Kelz Guide To Surviving This Shithole.

On Monday, the woman who's forging her own unique journey to transracialism shared her thoughts on the current royal visit.

I've been singing God Save The Queen all day! Coconut Kelz

Being the shameless social climber that she is, Kelz even managed to bag herself an invite to one of the royal events on Monday morning, but explained to CapeTalk's Melanie Rice why she felt unable to attend:

The only event I was invited to was in a township, but I didn't want to go because...y'know, safety first and there were lots and lots of little African kids running everywhere and I just couldn't do it. Coconut Kelz

So far the royal trip has been a huge success and particularly significant for the Duchess who used an opportunity on Monday to give a rousing speech and, for the first time as a royal, addressing her own racial heritage.

But Kelz wasn't impressed...

She said it herself, she said 'as a woman of Sgebenga heritage'. Coconut Kelz

Hazza (Harry) needs to get a more caucasian wife, a more proper, royal wife. Coconut Kelz

But despite being less than impressed with Harry's choice of bride Kelz says she's extended the hand of friendship to the pair with an invitation to her Heritage, no....her BRAAI Day celebrations on Tuesday.

I have invited them tomorrow for Braai Day! I'm having a massive braai with my caucasian friends. We have Springbok jerseys, we'll be braaing. Coconut Kelz

Find out exactly what Kelz thinks of the royal couple by clicking below: