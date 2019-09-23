[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!
She's the country's leading authority on caucasity and recently released her first book titled Coconut Kelz Guide To Surviving This Shithole.
On Monday, the woman who's forging her own unique journey to transracialism shared her thoughts on the current royal visit.
I've been singing God Save The Queen all day!Coconut Kelz
Being the shameless social climber that she is, Kelz even managed to bag herself an invite to one of the royal events on Monday morning, but explained to CapeTalk's Melanie Rice why she felt unable to attend:
The only event I was invited to was in a township, but I didn't want to go because...y'know, safety first and there were lots and lots of little African kids running everywhere and I just couldn't do it.Coconut Kelz
So far the royal trip has been a huge success and particularly significant for the Duchess who used an opportunity on Monday to give a rousing speech and, for the first time as a royal, addressing her own racial heritage.
But Kelz wasn't impressed...
She said it herself, she said 'as a woman of Sgebenga heritage'.Coconut Kelz
Hazza (Harry) needs to get a more caucasian wife, a more proper, royal wife.Coconut Kelz
But despite being less than impressed with Harry's choice of bride Kelz says she's extended the hand of friendship to the pair with an invitation to her Heritage, no....her BRAAI Day celebrations on Tuesday.
I have invited them tomorrow for Braai Day! I'm having a massive braai with my caucasian friends. We have Springbok jerseys, we'll be braaing.Coconut Kelz
Find out exactly what Kelz thinks of the royal couple by clicking below:
More from World
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view
The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion.Read More
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more
South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike.Read More
What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks?
Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner
The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'.Read More
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan
Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale
South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins.Read More
Think Equal aims to create a gender-equitable South Africa
Filmmaker Leslee Udwin is on a mission to teach children to love and value other human beings.Read More
[LISTEN] Coal-based energy policy in SA could sink economy
The UN Climate Summit gets underway in New York next week with the aim of ramping up global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.Read More
These are the 10 best and worst countries for expats to live and work in
South Africa ranks among the worst destinations for personal finance, quality of life, and working abroad in the eyes of expats.Read More
No telling how high oil price could go if Saudi oil attacks continue - economist
Economist Dr Azar Jammine says it's premature to predict how much the attacks could affect the petrol price in South Africa.Read More
More from Local
'Encouraging' results link ADHD meds to increase in white matter in boys' brains
A study has found that common ADHD medication may affect the part of the brain responsible for learning and communication.Read More
Landmark ruling grants transgender prisoner right to identify as female
Jade September argued that she was being denied the right to express her gender while serving time in a male prison.Read More
What's the latest on the Gavin Watson case?
Former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was found dead behind the wheel of a car in Johannesburg on 26 August.Read More
'DUT does not have footage of Sandile Ndlovu's assault, students feeling unsafe'
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the CCTV cameras at the Durban University of Technology are not working.Read More
'Old Mutual directors facing imprisonment over Moyo sacking'
Moyo's' lawyer says court granted Moyo permission to introduce new evidence in his bid to have Old Mutual declared in contempt.Read More
These top chefs all agree, Boulevard Vleismark has the best wors in Cape Town!
CapeTalk was on the hunt for the best boerewors in the Mother City. Thanks to a judging panel of top chefs, we've found it!Read More
Heritage society on a mission to document and showcase Salt River's rich history
All year long, the Salt River Heritage Society aims to document the history, heritage and developments of the area.Read More
Shutdown planned for Cape Town on Wednesday: 'None of our demands have been met'
The Total Shutdown movement will stage a commemorative protest and claims that nothing has changed since its shutdown last year.Read More
Why was Bo-Kaap allowed to remain despite apartheid Group Areas Act?
In a new podcast series, author Haji Mohamed Dawjee tries to unravel why the apartheid government did not move the community.Read More
Ou Kaapse Weg bakkie crash leaves 10 dead in Western Cape weekend road carnage
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says 23 died on W Cape roads this weekend, and most accidents happen between 10pm and 6am.Read More
More from Entertainment
Fabulous drag duo pays homage to the classics in 'A Night at the Musicals'
British drag stars Le Gateau Chocolat and Jonny Woo celebrate many musical theatre masterpieces, with an entertaining twist.Read More
Big-screen adaptation of Downton Abbey beats Stallone and Pitt at US box office
Film critic Gayle Edmunds says the movie is beautifully made, but really, is one for the fans of the tv series.Read More
The River's Emmy nomination 'testament to quality of African storytelling'
Phathutshedzo Makwarela on the process of creating a top-class show as first-time producers and the 'shell shock' of Emmy news.Read More
Trauma of apartheid lives on with new production of interracial Fugard play
Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act comes to The Fugard Studio Theatre from 17 September for a limited season.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 September 2019
John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including the latest offering from best-selling author Margaret Atwood.Read More
Digging up the secrets of Cape Town’s hidden treasure
Discover the real story of Bo-Kaap… a colourful story that will surprise you in many ways!Read More
I wish the Ndlovu Youth Choir was mine! - Roddy Quin (music manager)
“What they’ve done for SA is incredible! You cannot put a rand value to it,” says Johnny Clegg’s former manager, Roddy Quin.Read More
A delightful homage to the history of musicals at Theatre on the Bay
Co-creator of A Night at the Musicals, Le Gateau Chocolat says musicals have been the soundtrack to so many of our lives.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner
The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'.Read More
[WATCH] I have to push my own boundaries - Jesse Clegg on music and US collabs
Singer-songwriter Jesse Clegg has been working and touring in the US and says it's given him a new perspective on his own music.Read More