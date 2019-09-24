Why checking your blood pressure is more important than you may think

It's best to have your blood pressure checked at least once a year to stay on the safe side.

Dr. Fundile Nyathi says hypertension can be a silent killer that leads to complications such as strokes, heart attacks, premature disability and even death.

If it is not diagnosed early, Dr. Nyathi says hypertension cause irreversible damage to the eyes, arteries and kidneys.

Furthermore, studies indicate that your blood pressure levels in mid-life can affect your brain health later on in life.

It's normally a silent condition where there are no real systems but the damage to organs is ongoing. Dr. Fundile Nyathi, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

If you don't measure it, there may be a lot of damage already by the time it is elevated. Dr. Fundile Nyathi, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Dr. Nyathi says primary hypertension is often undetectable if your blood pressure is not regularly monitored.

