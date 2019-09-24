Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
info
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Why checking your blood pressure is more important than you may think

24 September 2019 9:18 AM
by
Tags:
Health
Hypertension
High blood pressure
blood press
Dr. Fundile Nyathi says primary hypertension can lead to many health complications if it is not detected early on.

It's best to have your blood pressure checked at least once a year to stay on the safe side.

Dr. Fundile Nyathi says hypertension can be a silent killer that leads to complications such as strokes, heart attacks, premature disability and even death.

If it is not diagnosed early, Dr. Nyathi says hypertension cause irreversible damage to the eyes, arteries and kidneys.

Furthermore, studies indicate that your blood pressure levels in mid-life can affect your brain health later on in life.

It's normally a silent condition where there are no real systems but the damage to organs is ongoing.

Dr. Fundile Nyathi, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

If you don't measure it, there may be a lot of damage already by the time it is elevated.

Dr. Fundile Nyathi, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Dr. Nyathi says primary hypertension is often undetectable if your blood pressure is not regularly monitored.

Listen to the discussion with Africa Melane:


