Business Unity SA to file court interdict against looming banking sector protest

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) will head to court on Wednesday in a bid to halt the planned protest action by workers in the banking sector this Friday.

BUSA is filing the court application to interdict against the intended protest action on behalf of South Africa's commercial banks.

Cosatu-affiliated banking union Sasbo plans to stage nationwide protest action on Friday September 27.

As many as 50,000 workers are expected to take part in marches and pickets against recent retrenchments in the banking sector.

The protest could see the mass disruption of banking services, such as ATM machine and card machine transactions.

A second strike led by Cosatu has been planned for Monday October 7.

Kaizer Moyane, Nedlac convener for BUSA, explains that the union didn not follow the proper procedure when calling the protest action.

It's not a strike, it's protest action. Our argument is that they have not followed that procedure as perescribed in Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act. This what we are going to ask the court to declare on and call the protest action unprotected. Kaizer Moyane, Nedlac convener for BUSA

Nedlac is a platform that facilitates discussion between business, unions and the government on issues related to labour and the economy.

Moyane argues that the union and its federation Cosatu was meant to have consulted with Nedlac to facilitate discussion with government and business before declaring protest action.

If they want to continue protesting, we believe they should follow the procedure. Check if the circumstances have changes. Go back to Nedlac and talk to parties. Kaizer Moyane, Nedlac convener for BUSA

Moyane says small businesses and poor communities will be the most affected by the protests.

He advises that BUSA wants the court to declare the industrial action on Friday and on October 7 unprotected.

