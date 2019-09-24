Collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook will lead to job losses in SA - reports

The world's oldest and biggest travel company Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday, leaving thousands of tourists stranded around the globe.

The firm was declared bankrupt on Monday morning, prompting hotels, airlines and other travel partners to cancel all bookings made through the company.

Tom Head, politics and Lifestyle writer for TheSouthAfrican, says the collapse of Thomas Cook could result in at least 100 job losses in South Africa.

Head wrote an article on how South Africa is affected by travel company’s collapse.

Thomas Cook had outsourced part of their customer service operations to South Africa, he explains.

There is something in the region of 100 to 150 job losses on the horizon, just in South Africa alone. Tom Head, politics and Lifestyle writer for TheSouthAfrican

South Africans have also lost a direct flight route to the UK.

According to Head, Thomas Cook was operating seasonal flights from London to Cape Town during the busy summer season.

Your flight is 100% definitely gone, I'm afraid. Tom Head, Politics and Lifestyle writer for TheSouthAfrican.com

The British government has started repatriating Thomas Cook clients stranded aboard, and other countries are expected to follow suit.

Listen to the discussion with Africa Melane: