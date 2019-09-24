Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga
Absolutely loved spending the day with two of the best people I know! A huge thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for coming to visit @TheJusticeDesk and for showing so much love and support for our work 💕🌍🇿🇦#SussexRoyalTour #RoyalTourAfrica #TheJusticeDesk pic.twitter.com/PxmBjP5vvW— Jessica Dewhurst 🇿🇦 (@JessDewhurstSA) September 23, 2019
Capetonian Jessica Dewhurst is flying the SA flag high through her globally-recognised NPO, the Justice Desk.
On Monday, Dewhurst hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Nyanga where they learned more about her organisation's work.
The Justice Desk runs an empowerment initiative in Nyanga that promotes the development of children in the township.
Dewhurst, a passionate human rights advocate, says her NPO has 17 projects that run across SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
She says the people of Nyanga have shown a great deal of passion and dedication in a joint effort to protect children in the community.
We train, equip and empower local people to lead their own change. We believe in everyday activists and our ability to change the world.Jessica Dewhurst, Founder and CEO of the Justice Desk
Nyanga is a very special community and it is in the news for the wrong reasons.Jessica Dewhurst, Founder and CEO of the Justice Desk
The Nyanga that wee see is incredible. The community workers there work everyday to protect their children and protect their human rights.Jessica Dewhurst, Founder and CEO of the Justice Desk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen showing off their dance moves and interacting with schoolchildren during their visit.
Dewhurst says that the locals were not made aware that the royal couple was coming until 2 hours before their arrival.
The organisation is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which has Harry as its president and Meghan as vice-president.
Since becoming a @QueensLeaders in 2016, our Founder & CEO @JessDewhurstSA has received so much love and support from the @RoyalFamily 🙌 We are so thankful for their support which has contributed to our work reaching over 220,000 people!#SussexRoyalTour #RoyalTourSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/44xJfIJwWM— The Justice Desk (@TheJusticeDesk) September 23, 2019
Dewhurst was selected as a Queens Young Leader for 2016 for her work at The Justice Desk.
She visited Buckingham Palace to personally receive the award from Her Majesty, the Queen of England, in 2016.
Dewhurst spoke about how The Justice Desk prepared for day and her personal encounter with the Duke and Duchess.
Listen to Jessica Dewhurst describe her organisation's work and the royal visit in detail:
Thumbnail image credit: Jessica Dewhurst on Twitter.
This article first appeared on 702 : Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga
