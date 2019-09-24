Streaming issues? Report here
Who knew that a hangover can be so expensive!
#AskJoburg: It can never end well when the other partner is still friends with their ex!
#CantBeat: Shannon is still the reigning champ of all this series and movies!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
#Kidvice: The kids will always be raw and authentic about all that you ask them!
#LottoStar: Grant could've walked away with R7500 if only he had placed his bet!
#TranslateTheSong: DJ Fresh and the team have put out a challenge for you to translate a song to your home language. Take a listen at this!
#ShannonOnTheStreets!
Here are some of South Africa's best moments!
The Discovery 947 Ride Jo'burg is around the corner and you don't wanna miss out!
Using your child as an excuse is a thing now. Take a listen to this!
FNB 10k city race is the place to be this morning!
Here are some of South Africa's best moments!
#LottoStar: Raswin could've won R7500 but he didn't place his bet!
Dj Fresh and the team are about to pull the biggest Spinathon in Jo'burg!
Burger King bans toys in the UK - Will SA business do the same?
Justice Desk welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Nyanga #RoyalTourSA
The Africa Report
Worker transport: What is an employer obligated to provide?
Does the collapse of Thomas Cook have an effect on South Africans?
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga

24 September 2019 11:49 AM
by
Tags:
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Duke and Duchess of Sussex
#RoyalTourAfrica
Jessica Dewhurst
The Justice Desk
royal visit
royal couple
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first stop of their Africa tour in Nyanga, Cape Town to learn more about the Justice Desk.

Capetonian Jessica Dewhurst is flying the SA flag high through her globally-recognised NPO, the Justice Desk.

On Monday, Dewhurst hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Nyanga where they learned more about her organisation's work.

The Justice Desk runs an empowerment initiative in Nyanga that promotes the development of children in the township.

Dewhurst, a passionate human rights advocate, says her NPO has 17 projects that run across SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

She says the people of Nyanga have shown a great deal of passion and dedication in a joint effort to protect children in the community.

We train, equip and empower local people to lead their own change. We believe in everyday activists and our ability to change the world.

Jessica Dewhurst, Founder and CEO of the Justice Desk

Nyanga is a very special community and it is in the news for the wrong reasons.

Jessica Dewhurst, Founder and CEO of the Justice Desk

The Nyanga that wee see is incredible. The community workers there work everyday to protect their children and protect their human rights.

Jessica Dewhurst, Founder and CEO of the Justice Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen showing off their dance moves and interacting with schoolchildren during their visit.

Dewhurst says that the locals were not made aware that the royal couple was coming until 2 hours before their arrival.

The organisation is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which has Harry as its president and Meghan as vice-president.

Dewhurst was selected as a Queens Young Leader for 2016 for her work at The Justice Desk.

She visited Buckingham Palace to personally receive the award from Her Majesty, the Queen of England, in 2016.

Dewhurst spoke about how The Justice Desk prepared for day and her personal encounter with the Duke and Duchess.

Listen to Jessica Dewhurst describe her organisation's work and the royal visit in detail:

Thumbnail image credit: Jessica Dewhurst on Twitter.


This article first appeared on 702 : Meet Jess Dewhurst, the Capetonian who led the royal visit at her NGO in Nyanga


20 Sep 2019

