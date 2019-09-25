'Road-tripping in Africa just needs an adventurous spirit and some patience'
All you need is an adventurous spirit and some patience, says Johan Badenhorst, producer of travel television series Voetspore.
Border crossings are notorious for testing your patience in Africa.Johan Badenhorst, Producer - Voetspore
Choose your travel companions carefully.Johan Badenhorst, Producer - Voetspore
Make sure they share your sense of adventure, he says.
It's much simpler than most people imagine.Johan Badenhorst, Producer - Voetspore
Take a listen to Badenhorst's tips on road-tripping in Africa and some of his favourite spots:
More from Lifestyle
'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'
Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)Read More
Why checking your blood pressure is more important than you may think
Dr. Fundile Nyathi says primary hypertension can lead to many health complications if it is not detected early on.Read More
'Encouraging' results link ADHD meds to increase in white matter in boys' brains
A study has found that common ADHD medication may affect the part of the brain responsible for learning and communication.Read More
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.).Read More
Got a serious complaint? Here's the best way to get your email read
Here are the distinct characteristics of an email that no one can ignore.Read More
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business
Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it…
Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story.Read More
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem
Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting
Spartan SME Finance provides finance for small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Kumaran Padayachee.Read More
Want to know your genetic heritage? Ancestry DNA testing available in Cape Town
The new DNA testing company says it has the most comprehensive ancestry test in Africa.Read More