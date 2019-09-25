'Road-tripping in Africa just needs an adventurous spirit and some patience'

All you need is an adventurous spirit and some patience, says Johan Badenhorst, producer of travel television series Voetspore.

Border crossings are notorious for testing your patience in Africa. Johan Badenhorst, Producer - Voetspore

Choose your travel companions carefully. Johan Badenhorst, Producer - Voetspore

Make sure they share your sense of adventure, he says.

It's much simpler than most people imagine. Johan Badenhorst, Producer - Voetspore

Take a listen to Badenhorst's tips on road-tripping in Africa and some of his favourite spots: