How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike

South Africans have been warned to withdraw enough money ahead of the nationwide strike in the banking sector on Friday.

Financial union Sasbo says it will bring industry to a standstill when it protests against retrenchments.

Earlier this year, Standard Bank closed 91 branches, affecting hundreds of jobs.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Cas Coovadia on what contingency plans are in place as ATMs and banking services will be shut down.

Banks are doing everything in their power that they can do to minimise customer interruption and inconvenience. Cas Coovadia, Managing director - Banking Association of South Africa

Banks are doing everything they can to inform customers to do their banking today and tomorrow. Cas Coovadia, Managing director - Banking Association of South Africa

We will put in security measures and make sure ATMs are filled with cash so that we don't run out of cash. Cas Coovadia, Managing director - Banking Association of South Africa

A skeleton staff will be available to assist, says Coovadia

All necessary precautions are being taken. Cas Coovadia, Managing director - Banking Association of South Africa

Banks are urging customers to utilise cellphone banking and internet banking and so forth. Cas Coovadia, Managing director - Banking Association of South Africa

