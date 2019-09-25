Total shutdown movement causes Mother City road closures

The Total Shutdown movement's protests have led to road closures in Hanover Park and Bishop Lavis on Wednesday morning.

The movement is targeting to close arterial roads such as the M7, Jakes Gerwel, the Stellenbosch Arterial, Valhalla Drive and Voortrekker Road from 5am to 10am.

Demonstrators are protesting against government's inaction over the increasing levels of crime, violence and poverty in Cape Town.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the protest's organiser Nadia Mayman De Grass about why the are protesting.

None of our demands has been met, what we have seen is the anti-gang unit and the deployment of the SANDF which we feel nothing substantial has happened over the last year. Nadia Mayman De Grass, Organisers - Total Shutdown Movement protest

RELATED: Shutdown planned for Cape Town on Wednesday: 'None of our demands have been met'

Even if you put a thousand police officers on our streets it is not going to eradicate the root cause that gives rise to the issues we face in our communities. Nadia Mayman De Grass, Organisers - Total Shutdown Movement protest

De Grass says the SANDF has not done anything substantial.

We have not seen any arrest of high flyers and the drug trade in our communities is continuing unabated. Nadia Mayman De Grass, Organisers - Total Shutdown Movement protest

We need social services in our area and we would like the premier to come out and receive our memorandum at Hanover Park. Nadia Mayman De Grass, Organisers - Total Shutdown Movement protest

Listen t the full interview below...