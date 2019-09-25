Total shutdown movement causes Mother City road closures
The Total Shutdown movement's protests have led to road closures in Hanover Park and Bishop Lavis on Wednesday morning.
The movement is targeting to close arterial roads such as the M7, Jakes Gerwel, the Stellenbosch Arterial, Valhalla Drive and Voortrekker Road from 5am to 10am.
Demonstrators are protesting against government's inaction over the increasing levels of crime, violence and poverty in Cape Town.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the protest's organiser Nadia Mayman De Grass about why the are protesting.
None of our demands has been met, what we have seen is the anti-gang unit and the deployment of the SANDF which we feel nothing substantial has happened over the last year.Nadia Mayman De Grass, Organisers - Total Shutdown Movement protest
RELATED: Shutdown planned for Cape Town on Wednesday: 'None of our demands have been met'
Even if you put a thousand police officers on our streets it is not going to eradicate the root cause that gives rise to the issues we face in our communities.Nadia Mayman De Grass, Organisers - Total Shutdown Movement protest
De Grass says the SANDF has not done anything substantial.
We have not seen any arrest of high flyers and the drug trade in our communities is continuing unabated.Nadia Mayman De Grass, Organisers - Total Shutdown Movement protest
We need social services in our area and we would like the premier to come out and receive our memorandum at Hanover Park.Nadia Mayman De Grass, Organisers - Total Shutdown Movement protest
Listen t the full interview below...
More from Local
Union Buildings are 'symbol of exclusion' and must be renamed - Mzwanele Manyi
ATM founder Mzwanele Manyi says the call to change the name forms part of the party's decolonisation program.Read More
Metro cop accused of being drunk suspended after video goes viral, not charged
Ekhuruleni Acting Mayor Lesiba Mptye says no drunken driving charge yet as labour relations process still needs to be completed.Read More
Cape Town water saving invention goes global
The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN.Read More
[WATCH] Valhalla Park residents make off with lamb carcasses in looting spree
The police say they are investigating after mass looting in Valhalla Park was caught on camera.Read More
Basic education 'baffled' by uproar over comprehensive sex education lessons
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says comprehensive sexuality education has been taught in schools for the past 19 years.Read More
How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike
Banking Association of SA managing director Cas Coovadia says banks are doing everything to minimise custom inconvenience.Read More
[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!
The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.Read More
'Encouraging' results link ADHD meds to increase in white matter in boys' brains
A study has found that common ADHD medication may affect the part of the brain responsible for learning and communication.Read More
Landmark ruling grants transgender prisoner right to identify as female
Jade September argued that she was being denied the right to express her gender while serving time in a male prison.Read More
What's the latest on the Gavin Watson case?
Former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was found dead behind the wheel of a car in Johannesburg on 26 August.Read More