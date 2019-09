Today at 09:40 Bank workers to embark on protest action Today with Kieno Kammies

Joe Kokela - General Secretary of the South African Society of Bank Officials (SASBO)

Today at 09:50 Banking protest - Cas Coovadia Today with Kieno Kammies

Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa

Today at 10:08 The collapse of Thomas Cook Today with Kieno Kammies

Phillip Hampsheir - BBC Business Correspondent

Today at 10:22 Thomas Cook - the Chinese bail-out option Today with Kieno Kammies

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

Today at 10:33 Smart Water Meter gets international attention Today with Kieno Kammies

Thinus Booysen

Today at 10:45 CEOs giving back - Arthur Gillis Today with Kieno Kammies

Arthur Gillis - CEO of Platinum Hospitality Holdings

Today at 11:45 The world of advertising and creativity with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 13:07 On the Yellow Couch: Talking Cure Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 13:30 Car Talk: Nissan Navara Stealth 2019 review Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Ciro De Siena

Today at 14:10 Consumer talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Wendy Knowler

Tomorrow at 08:25 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2019-Winners Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jackie May - Editor at Marie Claire

Tomorrow at 10:08 New South Wales (Australia) to use cameras to catch motorists using phones Today with Kieno Kammies

Peter Khoury - Head of Media at National Roads and Motorists Association (Australia)

Tomorrow at 10:33 Why simply leaving the big city rat race is not as idyllic as it sounds Today with Kieno Kammies

Waheed Adam - President - Entrepreneurs Organisation

Tomorrow at 13:07 On the Yellow Couch: Great Girls prepares young women for success after school Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Kristina Miller

Tomorrow at 13:33 Lifestyle: Greener Living: general gardening questions Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Tomorrow at 14:07 Manage your Household (Style): Africa at New York Fashion Week & Open Design Africa Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Jade Allen - Spokesperson at Cocoon Movie Nights

Malcolm KLûK

