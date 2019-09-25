Almost 10,000 banking jobs will be lost this year alone, says union

The banking sector will on Wednesday find out if an application to block the planned industrial action on Friday has been successful.

Banking union Sasbo intends on bringing the industry to a standstill when it protests against retrenchments in the banking sector.

The mass action is expected to affect ATM’s and online banking services.

Sasbo's general secretary Joe Kokela says Friday's plans should not be described as a strike but rather protected protest action.

It's protected protest action under Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act. Joe Kokela, General Secretary of the South African Society of Bank Officials

According to Kokela, the union has calculated that approximately 10,000 jobs will be lost this year in the banking sector.

RELATED: Business Unity SA to file court interdict against looming banking sector protest

He says 1,800 workers lost their jobs following the closure of 91 Standard Bank branches earlier this year.

RELATED: How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike

He adds that more than 800 workers have been affected by Absa's restructuring so far, another 1,500 workers at Nedbank have been let go, with more job cuts on the cards.

We are facing a socio-economic crisis where we see job being lost by our employees. Joe Kokela, General Secretary of the South African Society of Bank Officials

Plus-minus ten thousand jobs will be lost this year alone in the banking sector. Joe Kokela, General Secretary of the South African Society of Bank Officials

He says the banks have not consulted with Sasbo about the future and digitisation of banking systems.

Meanwhile, the Banking Association of South Africa say it's waiting for the court's decision on the application to interdict the industrial action.

The association's Cas Coovadia says the union has not been consistent.

The interdict has already been applied for and we're awaiting the decision of the court in the next couple of hours. Cas Coovadia, Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa

Listen to the banking union's perspective:

Listen to the banking association's perspective: