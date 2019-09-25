Almost 10,000 banking jobs will be lost this year alone, says union
The banking sector will on Wednesday find out if an application to block the planned industrial action on Friday has been successful.
Banking union Sasbo intends on bringing the industry to a standstill when it protests against retrenchments in the banking sector.
The mass action is expected to affect ATM’s and online banking services.
Sasbo's general secretary Joe Kokela says Friday's plans should not be described as a strike but rather protected protest action.
It's protected protest action under Section 77 of the Labour Relations Act.Joe Kokela, General Secretary of the South African Society of Bank Officials
According to Kokela, the union has calculated that approximately 10,000 jobs will be lost this year in the banking sector.
RELATED: Business Unity SA to file court interdict against looming banking sector protest
He says 1,800 workers lost their jobs following the closure of 91 Standard Bank branches earlier this year.
RELATED: How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike
He adds that more than 800 workers have been affected by Absa's restructuring so far, another 1,500 workers at Nedbank have been let go, with more job cuts on the cards.
We are facing a socio-economic crisis where we see job being lost by our employees.Joe Kokela, General Secretary of the South African Society of Bank Officials
Plus-minus ten thousand jobs will be lost this year alone in the banking sector.Joe Kokela, General Secretary of the South African Society of Bank Officials
He says the banks have not consulted with Sasbo about the future and digitisation of banking systems.
Meanwhile, the Banking Association of South Africa say it's waiting for the court's decision on the application to interdict the industrial action.
The association's Cas Coovadia says the union has not been consistent.
The interdict has already been applied for and we're awaiting the decision of the court in the next couple of hours.Cas Coovadia, Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Listen to the banking union's perspective:
Listen to the banking association's perspective:
More from Business
'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'
Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)Read More
How to make it easy for Africans to move money
Patchy payment systems hinder development. However, the future of moving money looks bright and "frictionless".Read More
How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike
Banking Association of SA managing director Cas Coovadia says banks are doing everything to minimise custom inconvenience.Read More
Business Unity SA to file court interdict against looming banking sector protest
Business lobby group Business Unity SA wants the court to rule that the industrial protest action on Friday is unprotected.Read More
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.).Read More
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business
Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it…
Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story.Read More
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem
Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Need a loan to grow your small business? There’s a pot of money waiting
Spartan SME Finance provides finance for small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Kumaran Padayachee.Read More
Why Africa is uniquely poised for an electronic payment revolution
Companies that can design simple user interfaces – and create large networks – will dominate this emergent industry.Read More