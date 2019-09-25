Thomas Cook collapse: British repatriation will cost more than bail-out would've

It would have cost the British government less to bail-out the now defunct Thomas Cook, compared to the high cost of repatriating all its stranded citizens.

This is according to the BBC's Business Correspondent, Philip Hampsheir.

British global travel group Thomas Cook collapsed on Monday, leaving thousands of tourists stranded around the globe.

It's sparked the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

The British government had rejected a request for a £150 million bailout for the struggling company.

Now, Hampsheir says that the clean-up effort to get affected customers back home is estimated at £200 million.

An investigation has been launched into how the company went bust while Thomas Cook directors were apparently paying themselves millions in bonuses in recent years.

It's more expensive to fix the mess than it would have been to make sure that it never took place in the first place. Philip Hampsheir BBC Business Correspondent

There's a lot of finger-pointing going on in the UK right now. Philip Hampsheir BBC Business Correspondent

Thomas Cook has reportedly said that the knock-on effects of the Brexit vote played a major role in the firm's downfall.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

