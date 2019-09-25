Pick n Pay rolls out reusable bags with a lifetime guarantee at R4 each

Unfortunately, the majority of our customers still rely on plastic… Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation - Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay will have its new “People n Planet” reusable bags in all its stores by the middle of next month.

The first million bags will sell for R4 each.

If one ever breaks, Pick n pay will replace it at no cost to the consumer.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation at Pick n Pay.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

It [the bag] is green [the colour] … we recycled green plastic bottles to repurpose it into a bag. Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation - Pick n Pay

Things are shifting slowly… schools are talking a lot about recycling… hopefully, the next generation is going to be better at it than we are. Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation - Pick n Pay

We’re doing it [getting rid of plastic] right across the business… Consumers are demanding it, but the environment is in a very sorry state… Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation - Pick n Pay

To make a million bags you need 43.2 tons of green recycled PET bottles… That is enormous! Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation - Pick n Pay

