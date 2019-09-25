Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Pick n Pay rolls out reusable bags with a lifetime guarantee at R4 each

25 September 2019 11:45 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
Recycling
Plastic recycling
Plastic
Suzanne Ackerman-Berman
Arabile Gumede
People n Planet
reusable bags
reusable bag
"We’re doing it [getting rid of plastic] right across the business," says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman of Pick n Pay.

Unfortunately, the majority of our customers still rely on plastic…

Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation - Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay will have its new “People n Planet” reusable bags in all its stores by the middle of next month.

The first million bags will sell for R4 each.

If one ever breaks, Pick n pay will replace it at no cost to the consumer.

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation at Pick n Pay.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

It [the bag] is green [the colour] … we recycled green plastic bottles to repurpose it into a bag.

Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation - Pick n Pay

Things are shifting slowly… schools are talking a lot about recycling… hopefully, the next generation is going to be better at it than we are.

Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation - Pick n Pay

We’re doing it [getting rid of plastic] right across the business… Consumers are demanding it, but the environment is in a very sorry state…

Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation - Pick n Pay

To make a million bags you need 43.2 tons of green recycled PET bottles… That is enormous!

Suzanne Ackerman-Berman, Director of Transformation - Pick n Pay

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Pick n Pay rolls out reusable bags with a lifetime guarantee at R4 each


20 Sep 2019

EWN Highlights

Crime Intelligence does not conduct investigations, Zondo Inquiry hears

25 September 2019 11:31 AM

2 Ekurhuleni metro officers facing suspension after one filmed drunk on duty

25 September 2019 11:09 AM

Sibanye says 5,270 jobs could be lost in Marikana restructuring

25 September 2019 10:39 AM

