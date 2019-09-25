[WATCH] Valhalla Park residents make off with lamb carcasses in looting spree
Police are investigating the looting of two shops in Valhalla Park earlier this week.
More than 100 residents are said to have stormed a local supermarket and a butchery.
In several videos shared online, residents can be seen running away with food products, electronics and whole animal carcasses slung over their shoulders.
The Bishop Lavis community policing forum has condemned the looting and says it's concerned that it could continue.
The Daily Voice reports that the stores were allegedly looted because they refused to pay protection money to a gang in the area.
Valhalla Park butchery just now(yesterday). Looted by the community. This is how our own people break down our communities, for the sake of certain individuals.(from my Neighborhood group pic.twitter.com/LBg41TYUl8— ButiSkomo (@skoma83) September 24, 2019
Needless to say it must be a moerse feast today at Valhalla Park following these events yesterday 🎥 supplied #BraaiDay pic.twitter.com/xzpoc0rxqG— Anele Mfazwe 🇿🇦 (@mfazwe) September 24, 2019
It won't help being angry at the people looting this shop in Valhalla Park in CPT today. It was always going to be this way.— Suidlanders (@suidlanders) September 23, 2019
Be angry at the people and groups that conned you into a false expectation of a new SA. pic.twitter.com/Bibh0IYzgY
Butchery looted in Valhalla Park, Cape Town. WATCH pic.twitter.com/MLsZS95K8T— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 24, 2019
Valhalla Park ppl went shopping without money for “braai day” 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/lfkT6KxNde— Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) September 24, 2019
