Peter Moyo pitches for work. Old Mutual refuses him entry for the 3rd time

We wrote to Mr Moyo yesterday, notifying him that the second letter of termination is valid… and that he is neither required nor permitted at work today. Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo pitched for work on Wednesday, but the company refused him entry – for the third time.

On Monday, the High Court deferred judgment on whether the insurer was in contempt of court when it refused to reinstate Moyo following a ruling that his dismissal was unlawful.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group.

We have filed for leave to appeal… Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

We’re still awaiting judgement on that contempt of court charge… Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

This has been done in adherence to the law, and with legal counsel… the narrative that we think we’re above the law is really not the case at all… Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

We were not the ones who went to court… Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

That comment [by Chairperson Trevor Manuel] was retracted immediately and the Chair issued an unconditional apology… Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

