Peter Moyo pitches for work. Old Mutual refuses him entry for the 3rd time
We wrote to Mr Moyo yesterday, notifying him that the second letter of termination is valid… and that he is neither required nor permitted at work today.Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group
Old Mutual’s former CEO Peter Moyo pitched for work on Wednesday, but the company refused him entry – for the third time.
On Monday, the High Court deferred judgment on whether the insurer was in contempt of court when it refused to reinstate Moyo following a ruling that his dismissal was unlawful.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual Group.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
We have filed for leave to appeal…Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group
We’re still awaiting judgement on that contempt of court charge…Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group
This has been done in adherence to the law, and with legal counsel… the narrative that we think we’re above the law is really not the case at all…Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group
We were not the ones who went to court…Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group
That comment [by Chairperson Trevor Manuel] was retracted immediately and the Chair issued an unconditional apology…Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group
This article first appeared on 702 : Peter Moyo pitches for work. Old Mutual refuses him entry for the 3rd time
More from Business
Pick n Pay rolls out reusable bags with a lifetime guarantee at R4 each
"We’re doing it [getting rid of plastic] right across the business," says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman of Pick n Pay.Read More
Thomas Cook collapse: British repatriation will cost more than bail-out would've
The BBC reports that an investigation has been launched after British travel company Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy Monday.Read More
Almost 10,000 banking jobs will be lost this year alone, says union
Banking union Sasbo plans to stage a nationwide protest on Friday which the industry hopes to stop with a court interdict.Read More
'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'
Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)Read More
How to make it easy for Africans to move money
Patchy payment systems hinder development. However, the future of moving money looks bright and "frictionless".Read More
How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike
Banking Association of SA managing director Cas Coovadia says banks are doing everything to minimise custom inconvenience.Read More
Business Unity SA to file court interdict against looming banking sector protest
Business lobby group Business Unity SA wants the court to rule that the industrial protest action on Friday is unprotected.Read More
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.).Read More
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business
Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it…
Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story.Read More