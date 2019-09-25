Author of 'The Talking Cure' describes the transformative power of psychotherapy
Psychotherapists Gill Straker and Jacqui Winship have written a new book about the life-changing power of therapy.
The Talking Cure details nine inspiring stories of transformation; fictional amalgams of real-life cases.
Dr Jacqui Winship says that psychotherapy requires a special relationship between the therapist and the patient.
The Australia-based psychotherapist explains that it involves a deep understanding, trust and awareness between the pair.
She says the aim of psychotherapy is to help patients live happier and more fulfilled lives. This can be achieved through a journey of change or acceptance.
Psychotherapy is a form of therapy where talking carries the cure.Dr Jacqui Winship, author and psychotherapist
It takes a lot of attention and concentration... There's a lot of processing going on while you're listening.Dr Jacqui Winship, author and psychotherapist
The idea of the book is to try to show that all of us struggle with central human issues.Dr Jacqui Winship, author and psychotherapist
In an ideal world, I think everyone could benefit from time in therapy... It has a big role to play in mental health promotion and the prevention of psychological distress.Dr Jacqui Winship, author and psychotherapist
The Talking Cure: Normal people, their hidden struggles and the life-changing power of therapy is published by Pan Macmillan.
Listen to the conversation On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:
