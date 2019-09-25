Metro cop accused of being drunk suspended after video goes viral, not charged

Videos of a Benoni metro cop who appears drunk have been circulating on Twitter.

Yusuf Abramjee shared two video clips.

In the second video, the cop can be heard asking 'Het jy my getoets?'

Bystanders asked the female officer who drove him away why he was not breathalyzed. But received no answer.

Both officers and a supervisor have since been suspended pending disciplinary processes, confirms Ekhuruleni Acting Mayor Lesiba Mptye, speaking to Clement Manyathela on The Xolani Gwala Show.

We have to protect the image of the city and we also have to protect the image of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. Lesiba Mptye, Acting Mayor - Ekhuruleni

He insists is is only a handful who ruins the reputation of the service and says they are determined to rid it of bad elements.

We need to be engaged in a process of uprooting rotting potatoes amongst our police services. Lesiba Mptye, Acting Mayor - Ekhuruleni

Mptye refused to answer questions whether the officer was on duty at the time as due process has to be followed.

He acknowledges the municipality has not opened a charge of drunken driving as the labour relations process still needs to be completed.

An investigation needs to be carried out first, he insists.

I don't want to make allegations about whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not. Lesiba Mptye, Acting Mayor - Ekhuruleni

Why was his blood not tested when he arrived at the police station, asks Manyathela?

Mptye says action will be taken against all involved.

Listen to the interview below: