Metro cop accused of being drunk suspended after video goes viral, not charged
Videos of a Benoni metro cop who appears drunk have been circulating on Twitter.
Yusuf Abramjee shared two video clips.
In the second video, the cop can be heard asking 'Het jy my getoets?'
Bystanders asked the female officer who drove him away why he was not breathalyzed. But received no answer.
RELATED: [WATCH] Seemingly drunk cop asks 'Het jy my getoets?'
Both officers and a supervisor have since been suspended pending disciplinary processes, confirms Ekhuruleni Acting Mayor Lesiba Mptye, speaking to Clement Manyathela on The Xolani Gwala Show.
We have to protect the image of the city and we also have to protect the image of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.Lesiba Mptye, Acting Mayor - Ekhuruleni
He insists is is only a handful who ruins the reputation of the service and says they are determined to rid it of bad elements.
We need to be engaged in a process of uprooting rotting potatoes amongst our police services.Lesiba Mptye, Acting Mayor - Ekhuruleni
Mptye refused to answer questions whether the officer was on duty at the time as due process has to be followed.
He acknowledges the municipality has not opened a charge of drunken driving as the labour relations process still needs to be completed.
An investigation needs to be carried out first, he insists.
I don't want to make allegations about whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not.Lesiba Mptye, Acting Mayor - Ekhuruleni
Why was his blood not tested when he arrived at the police station, asks Manyathela?
Mptye says action will be taken against all involved.
Listen to the interview below:
And here is a second video as received... @City_Ekurhuleni Cc @mzwandileMasina @GP_CommSafety @MbalulaFikile @David_Makhura pic.twitter.com/FJU3DJuuvc— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 24, 2019
More from Local
Union Buildings are 'symbol of exclusion' and must be renamed - Mzwanele Manyi
ATM founder Mzwanele Manyi says the call to change the name forms part of the party's decolonisation program.Read More
Cape Town water saving invention goes global
The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN.Read More
[WATCH] Valhalla Park residents make off with lamb carcasses in looting spree
The police say they are investigating after mass looting in Valhalla Park was caught on camera.Read More
Basic education 'baffled' by uproar over comprehensive sex education lessons
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says comprehensive sexuality education has been taught in schools for the past 19 years.Read More
Total shutdown movement causes Mother City road closures
Picketing to take place in Bishop Lavis, Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel, Elsies River, Beacon Valley, Tafelsig, Khayelitsha and Paarl.Read More
How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike
Banking Association of SA managing director Cas Coovadia says banks are doing everything to minimise custom inconvenience.Read More
[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!
The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.Read More
'Encouraging' results link ADHD meds to increase in white matter in boys' brains
A study has found that common ADHD medication may affect the part of the brain responsible for learning and communication.Read More
Landmark ruling grants transgender prisoner right to identify as female
Jade September argued that she was being denied the right to express her gender while serving time in a male prison.Read More
What's the latest on the Gavin Watson case?
Former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was found dead behind the wheel of a car in Johannesburg on 26 August.Read More