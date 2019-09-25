Metro cop accused of being drunk suspended after video goes viral, not charged

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:40
Gail Gilbride Bohle - her journey with cancer and writing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gail Gilbride Bohle
Today at 16:10
Boris Johnson returns to UK to face Parliament after Supreme Court ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
Rondebosch old boy in USA Eagles Rugby World Cup squad
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Trump and the Pelosi Impeachment Inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Stremlau
Today at 17:20
Can robots decide on right and wrong?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fabio Tallon
Today at 17:46
Margaret Atwood Live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Sabel - producer at Fane Productions and has a history producing the whole NT Live
Today at 20:30
Adam Haupt
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
MELINDA FERGUSON- Jaguar I Pace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:35
Charles Tertiens
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:25
Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2019-Winners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jackie May - Editor at Marie Claire
Tomorrow at 09:50
Banking sector protest - how might it affect SASSA payouts?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Tomorrow at 10:08
New South Wales (Australia) to use cameras to catch motorists using phones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Khoury - Head of Media at National Roads and Motorists Association (Australia)
Tomorrow at 10:45
Why simply leaving the big city rat race is not as idyllic as it sounds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Waheed Adam - President - Entrepreneurs Organisation
Tomorrow at 11:05
Actor, MC and Ex-Cop Jack Devnarain on being a Dad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Devnarain - Actor at Isidingo
Tomorrow at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Great Girls prepares young women for success after school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristina Miller
Tomorrow at 13:33
Lifestyle: Greener Living: general gardening questions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Tomorrow at 14:07
Manage your Household (Style): Africa at New York Fashion Week & Open Design Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jade Allen - Spokesperson at Cocoon Movie Nights
Malcolm KLûK
Tomorrow at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Car Talk: Nissan Navara Stealth 2019 review
25 SEP 2019
On the Yellow Couch: Talking Cure
Kids will always do or say something quite embarrassing to their parents. Take a listen to this!
#LottoStar: Busisiwe placed her bet and walked away with R12 500!
The Discovery 947 Ride Jo'burg is around the corner and you do not want to miss out!
Growing up, we all wanted to do something good and productive about our lives and the future ahead of us, that still hasn't changed. Take a listen to this!
ATM leaders call for renaming of the Union Buildings
Drunk Metro cop suspended after video goes viral
Peter Moyo pitches for work despite Old Mutual ban
Workers in security sector threaten to embark on nationwide strike
BUSA heads to court in attempt to stop banking strike
City Power confirms power outages in Randburg and Bond
The World of Advertising
This past weekend at the Emmy awards, someone said something that left everybody puzzled. Take a listen to this!
#AskTheClub: The one skill that the 947 Breakfast Club wants to improve!
#LottoStar: Jaylin placed her bet and walked away with R22 500!
#GuessWhat: This is what happens when you send a 6-minute-long WhatsApp voice note to the 947 Breakfast Club by mistake!
Here are the birthday present suggestions for Anele's 10-year-old godson!
#WhatsYourStatus: 25 September 2019!
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike. 20 September 2019 12:43 PM
What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks? Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump. 19 September 2019 6:07 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
View all World
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
View all Sport
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters' Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections. 23 September 2019 1:52 PM
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion. 23 September 2019 12:35 PM
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers' Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries. 21 September 2019 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Union Buildings are 'symbol of exclusion' and must be renamed - Mzwanele Manyi ATM founder Mzwanele Manyi says the call to change the name forms part of the party's decolonisation program. 25 September 2019 2:03 PM
Metro cop accused of being drunk suspended after video goes viral, not charged Ekhuruleni Acting Mayor Lesiba Mptye says no drunken driving charge yet as labour relations process still needs to be completed. 25 September 2019 1:52 PM
Cape Town water saving invention goes global The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN. 25 September 2019 1:28 PM
View all Local
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis. 23 September 2019 2:30 PM
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it… Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story. 23 September 2019 1:48 PM
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 23 September 2019 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth' Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.). 23 September 2019 3:43 PM
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis. 23 September 2019 2:30 PM
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it… Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story. 23 September 2019 1:48 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Metro cop accused of being drunk suspended after video goes viral, not charged

25 September 2019 1:52 PM
by
Tags:
Ekhuruleni
Metro cop
Ekhuruleni Acting Mayor Lesiba Mptye says no drunken driving charge yet as labour relations process still needs to be completed.

Videos of a Benoni metro cop who appears drunk have been circulating on Twitter.

Yusuf Abramjee shared two video clips.

In the second video, the cop can be heard asking 'Het jy my getoets?'

Bystanders asked the female officer who drove him away why he was not breathalyzed. But received no answer.

RELATED: [WATCH] Seemingly drunk cop asks 'Het jy my getoets?'

Both officers and a supervisor have since been suspended pending disciplinary processes, confirms Ekhuruleni Acting Mayor Lesiba Mptye, speaking to Clement Manyathela on The Xolani Gwala Show.

We have to protect the image of the city and we also have to protect the image of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department.

Lesiba Mptye, Acting Mayor - Ekhuruleni

He insists is is only a handful who ruins the reputation of the service and says they are determined to rid it of bad elements.

We need to be engaged in a process of uprooting rotting potatoes amongst our police services.

Lesiba Mptye, Acting Mayor - Ekhuruleni

Mptye refused to answer questions whether the officer was on duty at the time as due process has to be followed.

He acknowledges the municipality has not opened a charge of drunken driving as the labour relations process still needs to be completed.

An investigation needs to be carried out first, he insists.

I don't want to make allegations about whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not.

Lesiba Mptye, Acting Mayor - Ekhuruleni

Why was his blood not tested when he arrived at the police station, asks Manyathela?

Mptye says action will be taken against all involved.

Listen to the interview below:


25 September 2019 1:52 PM
by
Tags:
Ekhuruleni
Metro cop

More from Local

Union Buildings are 'symbol of exclusion' and must be renamed - Mzwanele Manyi

25 September 2019 2:03 PM

ATM founder Mzwanele Manyi says the call to change the name forms part of the party's decolonisation program.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town water saving invention goes global

25 September 2019 1:28 PM

The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Valhalla Park residents make off with lamb carcasses in looting spree

25 September 2019 12:38 PM

The police say they are investigating after mass looting in Valhalla Park was caught on camera.

Read More arrow_forward

Basic education 'baffled' by uproar over comprehensive sex education lessons

25 September 2019 10:56 AM

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says comprehensive sexuality education has been taught in schools for the past 19 years.

Read More arrow_forward

Total shutdown movement causes Mother City road closures

25 September 2019 9:45 AM

Picketing to take place in Bishop Lavis, Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel, Elsies River, Beacon Valley, Tafelsig, Khayelitsha and Paarl.

Read More arrow_forward

How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike

25 September 2019 8:26 AM

Banking Association of SA managing director Cas Coovadia says banks are doing everything to minimise custom inconvenience.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!

23 September 2019 6:52 PM

The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

'Encouraging' results link ADHD meds to increase in white matter in boys' brains

23 September 2019 6:08 PM

A study has found that common ADHD medication may affect the part of the brain responsible for learning and communication.

Read More arrow_forward

Landmark ruling grants transgender prisoner right to identify as female

23 September 2019 4:56 PM

Jade September argued that she was being denied the right to express her gender while serving time in a male prison.

Read More arrow_forward

What's the latest on the Gavin Watson case?

23 September 2019 4:07 PM

Former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was found dead behind the wheel of a car in Johannesburg on 26 August.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Valhalla Park residents make off with lamb carcasses in looting spree

Local

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

Business Lifestyle

[WATCH] Seemingly drunk cop asks 'Het jy my getoets?'

Cape Town water saving invention goes global

Local World

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Night at the Musicals
The Movies
UK Report
What's On:
'The River' receives International Emmy nomination
25 SEP 2019
ATM leaders call for renaming of the Union Buildings
Drunk Metro cop suspended after video goes viral
Peter Moyo pitches for work despite Old Mutual ban
Workers in security sector threaten to embark on nationwide strike

EWN Highlights

Acting Ekurhuleni Mayor Mpya 'disappointed' with conduct of drunk metro cop

25 September 2019 12:52 PM

Royal treats: Harry, Meghan show CT their dance moves, Archie meets the Tutus

25 September 2019 12:30 PM

Crime Intelligence does not conduct investigations, Zondo Inquiry hears

25 September 2019 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA