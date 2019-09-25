Union Buildings are 'symbol of exclusion' and must be renamed - Mzwanele Manyi

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has added its name to those calling for the Union Buildings in Pretoria to be renamed.

The party's Vuyo Zungula claims that in the past the current name was used to 'oppress the black majority'.

According to TimesLive University of Cape Town (UCT) chairperson Sipho Pityana made a similar suggestion in 2016.

The ATM's head of policy Mzwanele Manyi says the call to change the name forms part of the organisation's decolonisation program.

We really want to break free from the colonial past and reassert our true identity. Mzwanele Manyi, Head of Policy - African Transformation Movement (ATM)

To decolonize the people we must decolonize the mind, so symbolism is very important. The Union Buildings are a symbol of exclusion. Mzwanele Manyi, Head of Policy - African Transformation Movement (ATM)

The name Union Buildings must fall. It is a name that brought together the British and Afrikaners in order to put their differences aside and oppress the black majority. We can’t embrace such a name. pic.twitter.com/rcwBLGfpek — PUTSA1st (@VuyoZungulaSA) September 21, 2019

