South Africa’s pet economy (not kidding!) is booming

The pet economy has completely exploded… It’s bigger than the cannabis market, which is about half the size… pets are more valuable than drugs! Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

We are a very lonely world… and the world is getting richer… pets are there to suck up your disposable income. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Well-heeled pet owners are spending freely on the fine food, services, healthcare and insurance cover.

“Pet parenting” (the humanisation of pets, aka “fur babies”) is a thing – and the opportunity for making money is tremendous.

Pets today are seen as substitute children, particularly by lonely, hard-working millennials and young couples who cannot afford to have kids. Cary Cooper, Professor of Organisational Psychology and Health - Manchester Business School

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

If you own a pet, you’ll know how expensive those emergency vet visits are! Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

There are places here in Johannesburg that will charge you R2500 to throw a two-hour party for your pet… you can now send your pet to luxury kennels that will charge you R500 a night… Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

People are lavishing attention on these animals, probably to fill a hole in their own lives. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

In South Africa, we are spending between R300 million and R600 million on just pet food per year… we see about 8% growth [in the pet industry]… far beyond our economic growth… Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

If your pet is photogenic, you might want to consider setting them up with an influencer agency… a million followers on Instagram can pull in R250 000 per post… double the price for a human influencer with the same number of followers. Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

