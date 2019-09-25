Streaming issues? Report here
Tiny Living - A movement inspired by eco-friendliness and mobility
Video forms part of evidence in drunk EMPD officer matter
Gail Gilbride Bohle's her journey with cancer
Masterclass on writing TV drama's.
Previewing Springboks vs Namibia
Peter Moyo and his messy divorce with OM
Gauteng Police Commissioner challenged to investigate SAPS involvement in the drug trade in Tshwane
Fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh kidnapping appears in court
Feedback - Inspiring call from Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Competition
Car Talk: Nissan Navara Stealth 2019 review
25 SEP 2019
On the Yellow Couch: Talking Cure
Kids will always do or say something quite embarrassing to their parents. Take a listen to this!
#LottoStar: Busisiwe placed her bet and walked away with R12 500!
The Discovery 947 Ride Jo'burg is around the corner and you do not want to miss out!
Growing up, we all wanted to do something good and productive about our lives and the future ahead of us, that still hasn't changed. Take a listen to this!
ATM leaders call for renaming of the Union Buildings
Drunk Metro cop suspended after video goes viral
Peter Moyo pitches for work despite Old Mutual ban
Workers in security sector threaten to embark on nationwide strike
South Africa’s pet economy (not kidding!) is booming

25 September 2019 2:45 PM
by
Tags:
Inequality
Pets
pet
Bronwyn Williams
pet food
Flux Trends
pet economy
Pet parenting
There are places in Johannesburg that charge R2500 to throw a party for your pet, says Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends).

The pet economy has completely exploded… It’s bigger than the cannabis market, which is about half the size… pets are more valuable than drugs!

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

We are a very lonely world… and the world is getting richer… pets are there to suck up your disposable income.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Well-heeled pet owners are spending freely on the fine food, services, healthcare and insurance cover.

“Pet parenting” (the humanisation of pets, aka “fur babies”) is a thing – and the opportunity for making money is tremendous.

Pets today are seen as substitute children, particularly by lonely, hard-working millennials and young couples who cannot afford to have kids.

Cary Cooper, Professor of Organisational Psychology and Health - Manchester Business School
pexels.com, 2019

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

If you own a pet, you’ll know how expensive those emergency vet visits are!

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

There are places here in Johannesburg that will charge you R2500 to throw a two-hour party for your pet… you can now send your pet to luxury kennels that will charge you R500 a night…

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

People are lavishing attention on these animals, probably to fill a hole in their own lives.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

In South Africa, we are spending between R300 million and R600 million on just pet food per year… we see about 8% growth [in the pet industry]… far beyond our economic growth…

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

If your pet is photogenic, you might want to consider setting them up with an influencer agency… a million followers on Instagram can pull in R250 000 per post… double the price for a human influencer with the same number of followers.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : South Africa’s pet economy (not kidding!) is booming


