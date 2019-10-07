It's Desmond Tutu's 88th birthday! Here's why he's one of SA's most loved icons
One of South Africa's most loved icons, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrates his 88th birthday today.
Tutu, fondly known by many as the Arch, was born in Klerksdorp on 7 October 1931.
He used the pulpit to preach against the injustices of the apartheid regime.
He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his non-violent opposition to white minority rule in South Africa.
Tutu, who has been treated for prostate cancer for many years, spent his 87th birthday in hospital last year where he was admitted for tests.
The human rights activist and Nobel laureate had largely withdrawn from the public eye but made an appearance during the royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last month.
Here are three examples of how the Arch has inspired the world with his words:
On Ubuntu:
On good deeds:
On Forgiveness:
Additional information sourced from South African History Online.
