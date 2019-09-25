Moyo and Old Mutual should discuss 'compensation package' - Business Day journo

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:25
US Consul General
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Homeless People Challenge COCT for Contempt of Court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lucien Lewin
Today at 07:22
Moyo vs Old Mutual
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tabbyy Tsengiwe - Chief Communications Officer for Old Mutual
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Trump Impeachment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Stremlau
Today at 08:25
Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2019-Winners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jackie May - Editor at Marie Claire
Today at 09:50
Banking sector protest - how might it affect SASSA payouts?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Today at 10:08
New South Wales (Australia) to use cameras to catch motorists using phones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Khoury - Head of Media at National Roads and Motorists Association (Australia)
Today at 10:45
Why simply leaving the big city rat race is not as idyllic as it sounds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Waheed Adam - President - Entrepreneurs Organisation
Today at 11:05
Actor, MC and Ex-Cop Jack Devnarain on being a Dad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Devnarain - Actor at Isidingo
Today at 11:32
World Contraception Day - The planning process when wanting to have your own family
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Minnie Jeanne Loubser
Today at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Great Girls prepares young women for success after school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristina Miller
Today at 13:33
Lifestyle: Greener Living: general gardening questions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Today at 14:07
Manage your Household (Style): Africa at New York Fashion Week & Open Design Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jade Allen - Spokesperson at Cocoon Movie Nights
Malcolm KLûK
Today at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tomorrow at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Local NPO, Iam Water, wins global Climate Award
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hanli Prinsloo - CEO at I Am Water
Tomorrow at 13:35
Travel feature: 50th anniversary of Tulbagh earthquake
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Patty Nieuwoudt - CEO at Tulbagh Wine Route & Tulbagh Tourism
Tomorrow at 14:09
Health & Wellness: Understanding Rheumatic fever
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Baby Boomers- It's time to take action
Our Weird and Wonderful World
Beautiful News
Charles Tertiens
Jaguar I Pace
All Things Finance - Wills and Money (Part 2)
KITTING OUT YOUNG JOB SEEKERS
THE FUTURE OF WORK AND LIFELONG LEARNING IN THE 4IR
25 September 2019.
Sadtu Conference
Margaret Atwood Live
BUSA attempts to stop banking strike
Can robots decide on right and wrong?
World Dream Day: What does your dreams mean?
Trump and the Pelosi Impeachment Inquiry
Liberty Batson explains Tripe
Pauline Gutter explains Tripe
Elrie Joubert explains Tripe
Paper Recyclying
Rondebosch old boy in USA Eagles Rugby World Cup squad
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
US green card seeker? The EB-5 investor visa is about to cost a whole lot more South Africans who want to gain a green card via the EB-5 investor green card programme must brace themselves for a price hike. 20 September 2019 12:43 PM
What options are left for Trump over Saudi oil attacks? Wits University's John Stremlau considers the options available to US President Donald Trump. 19 September 2019 6:07 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
View all World
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
View all Sport
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters' Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections. 23 September 2019 1:52 PM
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion. 23 September 2019 12:35 PM
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers' Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries. 21 September 2019 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Can robots distinguish between right and wrong? Can machines be thought of as being morally responsible for their actions, in the same way humans are. 25 September 2019 6:19 PM
[LISTEN] Why 'gendered' products might not be as ridiculous as they seem A new study claims using products which are overtly masculine or feminine increases your desirability to the opposite sex. 25 September 2019 5:30 PM
The reality of living with cancer - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey Writer Gail Gilbride says her cancer journey and treatment have taught her the importance of listening to her body. 25 September 2019 4:32 PM
View all Local
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis. 23 September 2019 2:30 PM
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it… Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story. 23 September 2019 1:48 PM
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 23 September 2019 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth' Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.). 23 September 2019 3:43 PM
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis. 23 September 2019 2:30 PM
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it… Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story. 23 September 2019 1:48 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Moyo and Old Mutual should discuss 'compensation package' - Business Day journo

25 September 2019 4:13 PM
by
Tags:
Old Mutual
dismissal
CEO
Peter Moyo
contempt of court
Old Mutual board
Both sides appear to be digging in their heels in the battle between Old Mutual and its on-again, off-again CEO Peter Moyo.

Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo should by now realise that there is no hope in salvaging his relationship with the insurance giant, according to Warren Thompson.

Thompson, a financial Journalist at Business Day, says he foresees a protracted court battle as both parties appear to be digging in their heels.

On Wednesday, Moyo was refused entry into Old Mutual's Sandton offices for the third time amid an ongoing legal dispute to reclaim his job.

On Monday, the High Court in Johannesburg deferred judgment on whether Old Mutual was in contempt of court when it refused to reinstate Moyo following a ruling that his dismissal was unlawful.

The court has given the company 10 days to prove why it was not in contempt of court.

RELATED: Peter Moyo pitches for work. Old Mutual refuses him entry for the 3rd time

At the same time, Thompson believes that it's in everybody's best interest for the Old Mutual board to meet with Moyo to discuss a resolution and possible severance package.

RELATED: 'Old Mutual directors facing imprisonment over Moyo sacking'

It's untenable to have a chief executive at war with his board.

Warren Thompson, Financial journalist at Business Day

I think Mr Moyo recognises that the relationship is beyond salvageable at this point.

Warren Thompson, Financial journalist at Business Day

It looks like it is going to be the court that will ultimately sort this out.

Warren Thompson, Financial journalist at Business Day

He is right on the principle of law in that his dismissal was declared legally invalid.

Warren Thompson, Financial journalist at Business Day

Last week, Old Mutual director Pinky Moholi resigned with immediate effect in a move that could be seen as a sign of dissent within the board.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


25 September 2019 4:13 PM
by
Tags:
Old Mutual
dismissal
CEO
Peter Moyo
contempt of court
Old Mutual board

More from Business

South Africa’s pet economy (not kidding!) is booming

25 September 2019 2:45 PM

There are places in Johannesburg that charge R2500 to throw a party for your pet, says Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends).

Read More arrow_forward

Peter Moyo pitches for work. Old Mutual refuses him entry for the 3rd time

25 September 2019 12:49 PM

On Monday, the High Court deferred judgment on whether OM was in contempt of court. Clement Manyathela interviews Tabby Tsengiwe.

Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay rolls out reusable bags with a lifetime guarantee at R4 each

25 September 2019 11:45 AM

"We’re doing it [getting rid of plastic] right across the business," says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman of Pick n Pay.

Read More arrow_forward

Thomas Cook collapse: British repatriation will cost more than bail-out would've

25 September 2019 11:45 AM

The BBC reports that an investigation has been launched after British travel company Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy Monday.

Read More arrow_forward

Almost 10,000 banking jobs will be lost this year alone, says union

25 September 2019 11:02 AM

Banking union Sasbo plans to stage a nationwide protest on Friday which the industry hopes to stop with a court interdict.

Read More arrow_forward

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

25 September 2019 10:23 AM

Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

How to make it easy for Africans to move money

25 September 2019 9:43 AM

Patchy payment systems hinder development. However, the future of moving money looks bright and "frictionless".

Read More arrow_forward

How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike

25 September 2019 8:26 AM

Banking Association of SA managing director Cas Coovadia says banks are doing everything to minimise custom inconvenience.

Read More arrow_forward

Business Unity SA to file court interdict against looming banking sector protest

24 September 2019 8:49 AM

Business lobby group Business Unity SA wants the court to rule that the industrial protest action on Friday is unprotected.

Read More arrow_forward

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

23 September 2019 3:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.).

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Valhalla Park residents make off with lamb carcasses in looting spree

Local

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

Business Lifestyle

[WATCH] Seemingly drunk cop asks 'Het jy my getoets?'

Cape Town water saving invention goes global

Local World

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Night at the Musicals
The Movies
UK Report
What's On:
'The River' receives International Emmy nomination
25 SEP 2019
ATM leaders call for renaming of the Union Buildings
Drunk Metro cop suspended after video goes viral
Peter Moyo pitches for work despite Old Mutual ban
Workers in security sector threaten to embark on nationwide strike

EWN Highlights

Retired Justice Edwin Cameron elected Stellenbosch University chancellor

25 September 2019 8:25 PM

Cosatu to continue mobilising workers to join banking sector shutdown

25 September 2019 6:42 PM

Acting Ekurhuleni mayor vows to root out ‘rotten potatoes’ in EMPD

25 September 2019 5:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA