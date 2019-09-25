Moyo and Old Mutual should discuss 'compensation package' - Business Day journo

Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo should by now realise that there is no hope in salvaging his relationship with the insurance giant, according to Warren Thompson.

Thompson, a financial Journalist at Business Day, says he foresees a protracted court battle as both parties appear to be digging in their heels.

On Wednesday, Moyo was refused entry into Old Mutual's Sandton offices for the third time amid an ongoing legal dispute to reclaim his job.

On Monday, the High Court in Johannesburg deferred judgment on whether Old Mutual was in contempt of court when it refused to reinstate Moyo following a ruling that his dismissal was unlawful.

The court has given the company 10 days to prove why it was not in contempt of court.

RELATED: Peter Moyo pitches for work. Old Mutual refuses him entry for the 3rd time

At the same time, Thompson believes that it's in everybody's best interest for the Old Mutual board to meet with Moyo to discuss a resolution and possible severance package.

RELATED: 'Old Mutual directors facing imprisonment over Moyo sacking'

It's untenable to have a chief executive at war with his board. Warren Thompson, Financial journalist at Business Day

I think Mr Moyo recognises that the relationship is beyond salvageable at this point. Warren Thompson, Financial journalist at Business Day

It looks like it is going to be the court that will ultimately sort this out. Warren Thompson, Financial journalist at Business Day

He is right on the principle of law in that his dismissal was declared legally invalid. Warren Thompson, Financial journalist at Business Day

Last week, Old Mutual director Pinky Moholi resigned with immediate effect in a move that could be seen as a sign of dissent within the board.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: