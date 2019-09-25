The reality of living with cancer - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey

Writer Gail Gilbride shares her personal journey of living with cancer and her chemotherapy treatment.

The past two weeks have been particularly tough, says Gail, following a blockage of her small intestine and a negative reaction to her cocktail of chemotherapy meds.

She says these recent experiences have taught her a valuable lesson.

Listen to your body, your body will tell you when you are in trouble. Ask for help. Gail Gilbride

Gail says she's finally started to feel like herself again.

It's the most marvellous feeling. If you'd asked me last week I would have said I'm going to chuck all of the treatment up, but I'm back on track. Gail Gilbride

Every second Tuesday, Gail Gilbride chats to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy and writing.

You can follow Gail's journey on her blog.

Listen to the full interview below: