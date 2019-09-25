The reality of living with cancer - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey
Writer Gail Gilbride shares her personal journey of living with cancer and her chemotherapy treatment.
The past two weeks have been particularly tough, says Gail, following a blockage of her small intestine and a negative reaction to her cocktail of chemotherapy meds.
RELATED: It's important not to feel helpless - Gail Gilbride shares her chemo journey
She says these recent experiences have taught her a valuable lesson.
Listen to your body, your body will tell you when you are in trouble. Ask for help.Gail Gilbride
Gail says she's finally started to feel like herself again.
It's the most marvellous feeling. If you'd asked me last week I would have said I'm going to chuck all of the treatment up, but I'm back on track.Gail Gilbride
Every second Tuesday, Gail Gilbride chats to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy and writing.
You can follow Gail's journey on her blog.
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Can robots distinguish between right and wrong?
Can machines be thought of as being morally responsible for their actions, in the same way humans are.Read More
[LISTEN] Why 'gendered' products might not be as ridiculous as they seem
A new study claims using products which are overtly masculine or feminine increases your desirability to the opposite sex.Read More
Union Buildings are 'symbol of exclusion' and must be renamed - Mzwanele Manyi
ATM founder Mzwanele Manyi says the call to change the name forms part of the party's decolonisation program.Read More
Metro cop accused of being drunk suspended after video goes viral, not charged
Ekhuruleni Acting Mayor Lesiba Mptye says no drunken driving charge yet as labour relations process still needs to be completed.Read More
Cape Town water saving invention goes global
The Count Dropula which records water usage and sends the results to the user's app was recently featured on CNN.Read More
[WATCH] Valhalla Park residents make off with lamb carcasses in looting spree
The police say they are investigating after mass looting in Valhalla Park was caught on camera.Read More
Basic education 'baffled' by uproar over comprehensive sex education lessons
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says comprehensive sexuality education has been taught in schools for the past 19 years.Read More
Total shutdown movement causes Mother City road closures
Picketing to take place in Bishop Lavis, Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel, Elsies River, Beacon Valley, Tafelsig, Khayelitsha and Paarl.Read More
How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike
Banking Association of SA managing director Cas Coovadia says banks are doing everything to minimise custom inconvenience.Read More
[LISTEN] The royal visit according to Coconut Kelz!
The Queen of Caucasity Coconut Kelz shares her thoughts on Prince Harry and his 'sgebenga' wife as they tour South Africa.Read More