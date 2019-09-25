The smaller the better? Business builds on tiny living movement in SA

The tiny home movement is the future if you want to live an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Tiny living is a minimalist way of life that advocates for smaller, energy-efficient homes in an effort to minimise your ecological footprint.

The movement was pioneered in Europe and is now slowly spreading across the globe.

In South Africa, Wanderlust Co. is leading the way by creating tiny movable homes, with environmentally friendly features and contemporary style.

The tiny homes on wheels are built on a flatbed trailer and are between 15-30 square metres in size.

Wanderlust Co's Matt Bower says tiny homes can squeeze in two beds, a fully functioning kitchen, a toilet, shower, bathroom basin and a lounge.

Bower says many South Africans may have to consider downsizing at some point in the future.

Wanderlust Co can create custom made tiny homes that offer built-in TV, wifi, solar power and water filtration system.

Tiny living is an option for people who live an eco-friendly, environmentally conscious lifestyle. Matt Bower, co-founder of Wanderlust Co

You can place it on any privately owned land and it's easily moveable. Matt Bower, co-founder of Wanderlust Co

It's got all the luxuries of a modern home just on a tiny scale. Matt Bower, co-founder of Wanderlust Co

