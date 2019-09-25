The smaller the better? Business builds on tiny living movement in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
NAZAREEN EBRAHIM: THE FUTURE OF WORK AND LIFELONG LEARNING IN THE 4IR
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:31
LEBO NKE: KITTING OUT YOUNG JOB SEEKERS
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
MELINDA FERGUSON- Jaguar I Pace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:35
Charles Tertiens
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
US Consul General
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Homeless People Challenge COCT for Contempt of Court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lucien Lewin
Tomorrow at 07:22
Moyo vs Old Mutual
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tabbyy Tsengiwe - Chief Communications Officer for Old Mutual
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trump Impeachment
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Stremlau
Tomorrow at 08:25
Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2019-Winners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jackie May - Editor at Marie Claire
Tomorrow at 09:50
Banking sector protest - how might it affect SASSA payouts?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency
Tomorrow at 10:08
New South Wales (Australia) to use cameras to catch motorists using phones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter Khoury - Head of Media at National Roads and Motorists Association (Australia)
Tomorrow at 10:45
Why simply leaving the big city rat race is not as idyllic as it sounds
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Waheed Adam - President - Entrepreneurs Organisation
Tomorrow at 11:05
Actor, MC and Ex-Cop Jack Devnarain on being a Dad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Devnarain - Actor at Isidingo
Tomorrow at 11:32
World Contraception Day - The planning process when wanting to have your own family
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Minnie Jeanne Loubser
Tomorrow at 13:07
On the Yellow Couch: Great Girls prepares young women for success after school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristina Miller
Tomorrow at 13:33
Lifestyle: Greener Living: general gardening questions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens
Tomorrow at 14:07
Manage your Household (Style): Africa at New York Fashion Week & Open Design Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jade Allen - Spokesperson at Cocoon Movie Nights
Malcolm KLûK
Tomorrow at 14:35
Secret Something
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Sadtu Conference
Margaret Atwood Live
BUSA attempts to stop banking strike
Can robots decide on right and wrong?
World Dream Day: What does your dreams mean?
Trump and the Pelosi Impeachment Inquiry
Liberty Batson explains Tripe
Pauline Gutter explains Tripe
Elrie Joubert explains Tripe
Paper Recyclying
Rondebosch old boy in USA Eagles Rugby World Cup squad
Consumer Talk: Gendered products and their marketing.
PLEA:Help Tears foundation to get Psychologists hired for FCS centres
Zambia to import electricity from Eskom to plug severe deficit
Boris Johnson returns to UK to face Parliament after Supreme Court ruling
Tiny Living - A movement inspired by eco-friendliness and mobility
Video forms part of evidence in drunk EMPD officer matter
Gail Gilbride Bohle's her journey with cancer
Masterclass on writing TV drama's.
Previewing Springboks vs Namibia
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Ndlovu Youth Choir bows out graciously, as US singer Kodi Lee crowned AGT winner The SA choir that has won the hearts of Mzansi is excited about what lies ahead and says 'this is only the beginning'. 19 September 2019 7:39 AM
Not gonna make it to the Rugby World Cup? Take a vicarious trip around Japan Journalist and writer Erns Grundling talks about his new tv series where he took on the Kumano Kudo. 18 September 2019 7:29 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi's Ndlovu Youth Choir's wows at AGT finale, voting is underway South Africa waits with bated breath as the countdown to the winner of America's Got Talent begins. 18 September 2019 5:34 AM
View all World
Springboks vs All Blacks: 'I'm going to go for 22-19 to the Boks' Sports journalist Dylan Rogers on the Springboks' World Cup chances after coach Rassie Erasmus has turned the team around. 21 September 2019 9:27 AM
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks EWN Sport goes Beyond the Touchline to find out why rugby is such a compelling game, what motivates the Springboks, and what their... 21 September 2019 7:30 AM
South Africa v New Zealand – this is war! SportsTalk Special hosts Buhle Madulini and John Robbie are joined by analyst Robbie Kempson as they tackle the biggest game of th... 20 September 2019 2:17 PM
View all Sport
'DA has gone mute on issues that matter to white Afrikaans voters' Political analyst Jan-Jan Joubert says it is not just the DA that has taken a knock in the recent by-elections. 23 September 2019 1:52 PM
Climate change: Searching for a balanced view The Conversation Australia and NZ, Misha Ketchell and The Daily Maverick's Ivo Vegter in a measured and insightful discussion. 23 September 2019 12:35 PM
Xenophobic attacks: SA and Nigeria will 'sort out differences as brothers' Samson Omale reports from Nigeria after President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched special envoys to a number of African countries. 21 September 2019 11:25 AM
View all Politics
Hundred years of reductive race essentialist research at Stellenbosch University Prof Jonathan Jansen says race essentialist research has been practised at the university for more than a century. 19 September 2019 12:23 PM
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (according to Small Talk Daily) Analyst Anthony Clark shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show. 17 September 2019 10:33 AM
Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice “Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 September 2019 10:32 AM
View all Opinion
Can robots distinguish between right and wrong? Can machines be thought of as being morally responsible for their actions, in the same way humans are. 25 September 2019 6:19 PM
Help Tears Foundation to get psychologists for police's FCS centres It will cost R7,000 a month per psychologist and there are 40 that are looking for jobs in the Johannesburg area. 25 September 2019 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Why 'gendered' products might not be as ridiculous as they seem A new study claims using products which are overtly masculine or feminine increases your desirability to the opposite sex. 25 September 2019 5:30 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Why 'gendered' products might not be as ridiculous as they seem A new study claims using products which are overtly masculine or feminine increases your desirability to the opposite sex. 25 September 2019 5:30 PM
The smaller the better? Business builds on tiny living movement in SA The movement has hit South Africa thanks to Wanderlust Co, a new manufacturing company that builds custom tiny houses. 25 September 2019 5:07 PM
Author of 'The Talking Cure' describes the transformative power of psychotherapy In the book, Dr Jacqui Winship and her co-author share the important lessons they've learnt from years of practising psychotherapy... 25 September 2019 2:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis. 23 September 2019 2:30 PM
Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it… Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story. 23 September 2019 1:48 PM
Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem Your advisor’s "free" advice may cost you dearly. Pay by the hour, warns personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 23 September 2019 12:25 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The smaller the better? Business builds on tiny living movement in SA

25 September 2019 5:07 PM
by
Tags:
Downsizing
tiny houses
tiny living
Wanderlust Co
homes
ecofriendly
The movement has hit South Africa thanks to Wanderlust Co, a new manufacturing company that builds custom tiny houses.

The tiny home movement is the future if you want to live an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Tiny living is a minimalist way of life that advocates for smaller, energy-efficient homes in an effort to minimise your ecological footprint.

The movement was pioneered in Europe and is now slowly spreading across the globe.

In South Africa, Wanderlust Co. is leading the way by creating tiny movable homes, with environmentally friendly features and contemporary style.

The tiny homes on wheels are built on a flatbed trailer and are between 15-30 square metres in size.

Wanderlust Co's Matt Bower says tiny homes can squeeze in two beds, a fully functioning kitchen, a toilet, shower, bathroom basin and a lounge.

Bower says many South Africans may have to consider downsizing at some point in the future.

Wanderlust Co can create custom made tiny homes that offer built-in TV, wifi, solar power and water filtration system.

Tiny living is an option for people who live an eco-friendly, environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Matt Bower, co-founder of Wanderlust Co

You can place it on any privately owned land and it's easily moveable.

Matt Bower, co-founder of Wanderlust Co

It's got all the luxuries of a modern home just on a tiny scale.

Matt Bower, co-founder of Wanderlust Co

Learn more about the tiny home movement on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


25 September 2019 5:07 PM
by
Tags:
Downsizing
tiny houses
tiny living
Wanderlust Co
homes
ecofriendly

More from Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Why 'gendered' products might not be as ridiculous as they seem

25 September 2019 5:30 PM

A new study claims using products which are overtly masculine or feminine increases your desirability to the opposite sex.

Read More arrow_forward

Author of 'The Talking Cure' describes the transformative power of psychotherapy

25 September 2019 2:06 PM

In the book, Dr Jacqui Winship and her co-author share the important lessons they've learnt from years of practising psychotherapy.

Read More arrow_forward

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

25 September 2019 10:23 AM

Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

'Road-tripping in Africa just needs an adventurous spirit and some patience'

25 September 2019 7:26 AM

Johan Badenhorst, producer of Voetspore says travelling through Africa is not as complicated as some may think.

Read More arrow_forward

Why checking your blood pressure is more important than you may think

24 September 2019 9:18 AM

Dr. Fundile Nyathi says primary hypertension can lead to many health complications if it is not detected early on.

Read More arrow_forward

'Encouraging' results link ADHD meds to increase in white matter in boys' brains

23 September 2019 6:08 PM

A study has found that common ADHD medication may affect the part of the brain responsible for learning and communication.

Read More arrow_forward

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

23 September 2019 3:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.).

Read More arrow_forward

Got a serious complaint? Here's the best way to get your email read

23 September 2019 2:58 PM

Here are the distinct characteristics of an email that no one can ignore.

Read More arrow_forward

Your history – not your reality – often determines how you build your business

23 September 2019 2:30 PM

Three growth strategies – aggressive, defensive, passive - dominate. Your history drives your choice, says Pavlo Phitidis.

Read More arrow_forward

Where does proudly South African bunny chow come from? Legend has it…

23 September 2019 1:48 PM

Bunny Chow originated on the corner of Victoria and Grey streets in Durban. It's a fascinating story.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Valhalla Park residents make off with lamb carcasses in looting spree

Local

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

Business Lifestyle

[WATCH] Seemingly drunk cop asks 'Het jy my getoets?'

Cape Town water saving invention goes global

Local World

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Xolani Gwala Show
Night at the Musicals
The Movies
UK Report
What's On:
'The River' receives International Emmy nomination
25 SEP 2019
ATM leaders call for renaming of the Union Buildings
Drunk Metro cop suspended after video goes viral
Peter Moyo pitches for work despite Old Mutual ban
Workers in security sector threaten to embark on nationwide strike

EWN Highlights

Acting Ekurhuleni mayor vows to root out ‘rotten potatoes’ in EMPD

25 September 2019 5:51 PM

Union representing security guards warns of looming nationwide strike

25 September 2019 5:37 PM

Govt owes Dept of Public Works R76m in unpaid rent - De Lille

25 September 2019 4:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA