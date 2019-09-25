[LISTEN] Johnson's latest bungle and what it means for the British government
There have been heated exchanges in the British House of Commons as MPs returned to Parliament following the Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament was unlawful.
I can't remember a prime minister receiving a body blow, a hammer blow like this before, and one from the courts.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent, Eyewitness News
The mood is incredibly firey, all sorts of allegations being fired across and a number of opposition MPs saying Boris has to resign.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent, Eyewitness News
Last month Johnson took the controversial decision to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament, to which she agreed.
Johnson had claimed that the move, known as “proroguing”, would give his government a fresh start to set out its “very exciting agenda”.
But it also meant that politicians would have much less time to try to stop or at least stall Britain’s likely exit from the European Union.
On Thursday, former Tory prime minister Sir John Major added his voice to those critical of Johnson's "tactics".
He is saying that Johnson must 100%, immediately, unreservedly apologise to the Queen for misleading her.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent, Eyewitness News
That is both a tremendous accusation to make and it is also suggesting that Boris Johnson knew exactly what he was doing, implying that the attorney-general knew his advice was duff and wrong and therefore both of them...should resign.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent, Eyewitness News
