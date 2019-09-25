[LISTEN] Johnson's latest bungle and what it means for the British government

Today at 06:25 US Consul General Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 06:41 Trendspotting Thursdays Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 Homeless People Challenge COCT for Contempt of Court Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lucien Lewin

Today at 07:22 Moyo vs Old Mutual Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Tabbyy Tsengiwe - Chief Communications Officer for Old Mutual

Today at 07:56 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne De Bassompierre

Today at 08:07 Trump Impeachment Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

John Stremlau

Today at 08:25 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2019-Winners Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jackie May - Editor at Marie Claire

Today at 09:50 Banking sector protest - how might it affect SASSA payouts? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency

Today at 10:08 New South Wales (Australia) to use cameras to catch motorists using phones Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Peter Khoury - Head of Media at National Roads and Motorists Association (Australia)

Today at 10:45 Why simply leaving the big city rat race is not as idyllic as it sounds Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Waheed Adam - President - Entrepreneurs Organisation

Today at 11:05 Actor, MC and Ex-Cop Jack Devnarain on being a Dad Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jack Devnarain - Actor at Isidingo

Today at 11:32 World Contraception Day - The planning process when wanting to have your own family Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Minnie Jeanne Loubser

Today at 13:07 On the Yellow Couch: Great Girls prepares young women for success after school Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kristina Miller

Today at 13:33 Lifestyle: Greener Living: general gardening questions Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Today at 14:07 Manage your Household (Style): Africa at New York Fashion Week & Open Design Africa Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jade Allen - Spokesperson at Cocoon Movie Nights

Malcolm KLûK

Today at 14:35 Secret Something Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Tomorrow at 13:07 On the Yellow Couch: Local NPO, Iam Water, wins global Climate Award Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Hanli Prinsloo - CEO at I Am Water

Tomorrow at 13:35 Travel feature: 50th anniversary of Tulbagh earthquake Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Patty Nieuwoudt - CEO at Tulbagh Wine Route & Tulbagh Tourism

