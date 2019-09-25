Can robots distinguish between right and wrong?
Might the robots of the future be so advanced that they are able to be built with moral agency?
It's a question considered by Fabio Tollon of Stellenbosch University’s Department of philosophy in his Master's thesis.
At some point, we will have to concede that machines or robots will be morally responsible for certain harms that might occur.Fabio Tallon, Philosophy department - University of Stellenbosch
For Tallon, the most provocative aspects of the topic surround questions of responsibility: whether machines be thought of as being morally responsible for their actions, in the same way humans are.
Take a listen to the full interview below:
