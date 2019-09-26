Court may sentence Cape Town mayor over fining homeless people - lawyer

City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and executives will be heading to court on Thursday to challenge a contempt of court application filed against them by seven homeless people.

The homeless people say the City of Cape Town violated a court order after they agreed to cease fining them.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dingley Marshall Inc director Lucien Lewin who is representing the seven applicants.

The City agreed to not interfere or confiscate the personal property of the seven applicants and any other homeless people in the City of Cape Town. Lucien Lewin, Director - Dingley Marshall Inc

They undertook not to harass or abuse the applicants and any other homeless person in the City of Cape Town. Lucien Lewin, Director - Dingley Marshall Inc

Their personal property has been confiscated since the order has been given and they have been harassed and abused. Lucien Lewin, Director - Dingley Marshall Inc

If the court finds in favour of the applicants, the mayor and other senior officials could be given a 30 day suspended sentence.

