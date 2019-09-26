Old Mutual: Unhappy how Peter Moyo case playing out in court of public opinion

Old Mutual says it is unhappy about how the Peter Moyo saga is playing out in the court of public opinion.

The insurance giant and its axed CEO Peter Moyo have been going to court over the termination of his contract.

On Wednesday, Moyo was refused entry into Old Mutual's Sandton offices for the third time amid an ongoing legal dispute to reclaim his job.

On Monday, the High Court in Johannesburg deferred judgment on whether Old Mutual was in contempt of court when it refused to reinstate Moyo following a ruling that his dismissal was unlawful.

The court has given the company 10 days to prove why it was not in contempt of court.

In our own view, we have been pained that this has played out in the court of public opinion in the way that it has. Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

The board has always been clear, it was never their choice for this matter to go before the court. It was hoped there would be an amicable resolution and an amicable separation of ways with Mr Moyo. Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

From the beginning of the case, Mr Moyo has always indicated that he would take it to court. Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

Listen to the full interview below...