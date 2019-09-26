Streaming issues? Report here
Old Mutual: Unhappy how Peter Moyo case playing out in court of public opinion

26 September 2019 9:47 AM
by
Tags:
Old Mutual
Peter Moyo
Old Mutual fires Peter Moyo
Old Mutual board
Old Mutual's Tabby Tsengiwe explains how axed CEO was refused entry into Old Mutual's offices for the third time.

Old Mutual says it is unhappy about how the Peter Moyo saga is playing out in the court of public opinion.

The insurance giant and its axed CEO Peter Moyo have been going to court over the termination of his contract.

On Wednesday, Moyo was refused entry into Old Mutual's Sandton offices for the third time amid an ongoing legal dispute to reclaim his job.

On Monday, the High Court in Johannesburg deferred judgment on whether Old Mutual was in contempt of court when it refused to reinstate Moyo following a ruling that his dismissal was unlawful.

The court has given the company 10 days to prove why it was not in contempt of court.

In our own view, we have been pained that this has played out in the court of public opinion in the way that it has.

Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

RELATED: Peter Moyo pitches for work. Old Mutual refuses him entry for the 3rd time

The board has always been clear, it was never their choice for this matter to go before the court. It was hoped there would be an amicable resolution and an amicable separation of ways with Mr Moyo.

Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

RELATED: Moyo and Old Mutual should discuss 'compensation package' - Business Day journo

From the beginning of the case, Mr Moyo has always indicated that he would take it to court.

Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer - Old Mutual Group

Listen to the full interview below...


I'm not the 'ex' CEO of Old Mutual! – Peter Moyo

26 September 2019 9:10 AM

"It’s not theatrics," Moyo tells Bruce Whitfield. "The court found against Old Mutual. I must be reinstated. So, I’m not ‘ex’!”

Read More arrow_forward

Moyo and Old Mutual should discuss 'compensation package' - Business Day journo

25 September 2019 4:13 PM

Both sides appear to be digging in their heels in the battle between Old Mutual and its on-again, off-again CEO Peter Moyo.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s pet economy (not kidding!) is booming

25 September 2019 2:45 PM

There are places in Johannesburg that charge R2500 to throw a party for your pet, says Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends).

Read More arrow_forward

Peter Moyo pitches for work. Old Mutual refuses him entry for the 3rd time

25 September 2019 12:49 PM

On Monday, the High Court deferred judgment on whether OM was in contempt of court. Clement Manyathela interviews Tabby Tsengiwe.

Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay rolls out reusable bags with a lifetime guarantee at R4 each

25 September 2019 11:45 AM

"We’re doing it [getting rid of plastic] right across the business," says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman of Pick n Pay.

Read More arrow_forward

Thomas Cook collapse: British repatriation will cost more than bail-out would've

25 September 2019 11:45 AM

The BBC reports that an investigation has been launched after British travel company Thomas Cook declared bankruptcy Monday.

Read More arrow_forward

Almost 10,000 banking jobs will be lost this year alone, says union

25 September 2019 11:02 AM

Banking union Sasbo plans to stage a nationwide protest on Friday which the industry hopes to stop with a court interdict.

Read More arrow_forward

'Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

25 September 2019 10:23 AM

Personal Finance's retired founding editor Bruce Cameron on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures...)

Read More arrow_forward

How to make it easy for Africans to move money (by Absa CIB)

25 September 2019 9:43 AM

Patchy payment systems hinder development. However, the future of moving money looks bright and "frictionless".

Read More arrow_forward

How to avoid being cashless during Friday's banking strike

25 September 2019 8:26 AM

Banking Association of SA managing director Cas Coovadia says banks are doing everything to minimise custom inconvenience.

Read More arrow_forward

